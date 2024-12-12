MSI launches 4K 160Hz, 1080p 320Hz Dual-Mode curved 31.5-inch VA gaming monitor

TL;DR: MSI has launched the MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor in China, featuring a 31.5-inch VA panel with 4K 160Hz and 1080p 320Hz Dual-Mode functionality. It offers a 1500R curvature, 0.5ms GTG response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Priced at 2999 RMB, it is expected in the US and Europe in 2025. MSI has launched the MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor in China, featuring a 31.5-inch VA panel with 4K 160Hz and 1080p 320Hz Dual-Mode functionality. It offers a 1500R curvature, 0.5ms GTG response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Priced at 2999 RMB, it is expected in the US and Europe in 2025.

MSI has just launched its new MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor in China, featuring a 31.5-inch VA panel and 4K 160Hz + 1080p 320Hz Dual-Mode functionality. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new MSI MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor is the first Dual-Mode monitor with a curved panel, and while we've seen multiple Dual-Mode monitors they're mostly OLED panels, where this is a VA panel. We have a 31.5-inch VA panel with a native 16:9 aspect ratio, and two different resolutions and refresh rates depending on what you're doing on the MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor.

The 31.5-inch VA panel rocks a native 4K resolution at up to 160Hz, but its Dual-Mode function allows 1080p at up to 320Hz, which is perfect for esports, twitchy gamers. If you're playing AAA games, then that 4K resolution with a 160Hz refresh rate is going to be damn good... while if you want all the frames possible, 320Hz can be enjoyed... albeit at the lower 1080p resolution.

MSI's new MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor has a 1500R curvature, with its Rapid VA panel offering 0.5ms GTG response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, 97% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 93% of the Adobe RGB, and 136% sRGB. It's listed in China right now for 2999 RMB which works out to around $412 USD or so.

We should expect MSI's new MAG 321CUPDF gaming monitor to debut in the United States for $499, and Europe for 649 EUR in 2025.