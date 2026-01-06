MSI unveils world's first Mini-LED gaming monitor at CES 2026

MSI has unveiled two new 5K gaming monitors at CES 2026, and one has claimed a world's first spot for its impressive backlight technology.

MSI has unveiled two new 5K gaming monitors at CES 2026, one is only capable of 75Hz at such a heavy resolution, but the other can push up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

CES 2026 is officially underway and MSI has showcased us two new gaming monitors it will be offering in 2026, the first the MAG 271KPD7, a 27-inch Rapid IPS dual mode gaming monitor that's capable of switching between 5K at 75Hz and 1440p at 300Hz. The 271KPD7 has a 0.5ms GtG response time, and 218 pixels per inch, making it an extremely impressive display purely based on image clarity.

The 271KPD7 also comes with an array of connectivity options, such as 2x HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x USB-C Type-C with 15W PD, 2x USB 5Gbps Type-A ports, 1x USB-B 5Gbps, and 1x headphone jack. The more premium model of the two is the MPG 271KRAW16, which is the display that MSI has claimed is the world's first 5K Mini-LED gaming monitor.

The 271KRAW16 also sports a dual mode, which is capable of swapping between 5K at 165Hz or 2K at 330Hz. Additionally, the 271KRAW16 features Mini-LED backlight with 2,304 zones, along with Quantum Dot technology. Connectivity has stepped up a notch as well with the 271KRAW16 sporting a DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR13.5) port and a USB-C port with 98W PD charging capabilities.