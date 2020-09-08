NVIDIA DLSS 2.1: ultra performance for 8K gaming on GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA's new DLSS 2.1 update will super-power Ampere GPUs, enables 'ultra performance mode' for 8K gaming on GeForce RTX 3090.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are nearly here, but the new DLSS 2.1 upgrades that are coming through are going to be huge.

DLSS 2.1 is an enhancement to the already AI-enhanced DLSS 2.0 technology, with NVIDIA going into more detail during an Q&A session on Reddit recently. We already know there are going to be major VR improvements with DLSS 2.1, which will be good for future games in VR on Ampere.