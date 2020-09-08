NVIDIA DLSS 2.1: ultra performance for 8K gaming on GeForce RTX 3090
NVIDIA's new DLSS 2.1 update will super-power Ampere GPUs, enables 'ultra performance mode' for 8K gaming on GeForce RTX 3090.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 8 2020 11:02 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are nearly here, but the new DLSS 2.1 upgrades that are coming through are going to be huge.
DLSS 2.1 is an enhancement to the already AI-enhanced DLSS 2.0 technology, with NVIDIA going into more detail during an Q&A session on Reddit recently. We already know there are going to be major VR improvements with DLSS 2.1, which will be good for future games in VR on Ampere.
- New ultra performance mode for 8K gaming. Delivers 8K gaming on GeForce RTX 3090 with a new 9x scaling option.
- VR support. DLSS is now supported for VR titles.
- Dynamic resolution support. The input buffer can change dimensions from frame to frame while the output size remains fixed. If the rendering engine supports dynamic resolution, DLSS can be used to perform the required upscale to the display resolution.
