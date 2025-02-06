Kingdom Come: Deliverance II runs at insane 16K resolution at 38FPS on RTX 5090 with DLSS

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is capable of running at the bonkers 16K resolution on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 thanks to DLSS upscaling.

TL;DR: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is highly optimized, running at 16K resolution on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 with DLSS, achieving 38FPS on low settings. It uses 22GB of VRAM, but without DLSS, performance drops to 3FPS. Future GPUs with more VRAM are needed for native 16K gaming. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is highly optimized, running at 16K resolution on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 with DLSS, achieving 38FPS on low settings. It uses 22GB of VRAM, but without DLSS, performance drops to 3FPS. Future GPUs with more VRAM are needed for native 16K gaming.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is out in the wild, and seems to be one of the most optimized games on the market... capable of running at the insane 16K resolution on NVIDIA's new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

In a new video shared by YouTuber 'zWORMz Gaming' we're seeing Warhorse Studios' new game running at 16K -- which is 15360 x 8640 -- on low settings, with NVIDIA DLSS set to Performance mode on the new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. The game doesn't run like a slideshow at 16K surprisingly, with performance hitting around 38FPS average which is more than playable.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance at 16K was allocated 24GB of VRAM while using 22GB of VRAM on the RTX 5090, but when DLSS upscaling was disabled, performance dropped to just 3FPS when running at native 16K resolution. 32GB of VRAM is simply not enough for 16K gaming... pushing right up to the limits of the framebuffer. 16K gaming will be for future-gen GPUs with 48GB or even 64GB of VRAM (without DLSS enabled).

Read more: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gets DLSS 4 support via the NVIDIA App

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II features support for NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 and its updated Super Resolution and Ray Reconstructions "Transformer" AI model, which significantly improves image quality. There's also DLSS Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes, catering to all gamers and resolutions.

But the fact that we're seeing native 8K upscaled to 16K with DLSS and performance hitting 38FPS average on the GeForce RTX 5090 is a testament to something only NVIDIA can do... AMD simply cannot do this with RDNA 3 let alone RDNA 4... as the new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT will only ship with 16GB of VRAM.