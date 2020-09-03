NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's DLSS SDK 2.1 now supports VR gaming titles in Unreal Engine

NVIDIA DLSS boosts the resolution of modern games without a dramatic performance hit and now it's available for VR games.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Sep 3 2020 8:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's RTX 30 Series launch was chock full of exciting details, but you may have noticed one topic that was completely absent from Monday's announcement; Jensen Huang didn't say a single thing about virtual reality. But don't worry, RTX 30 series does indeed come with VR advancements; they just weren't center stage.

NVIDIA's DLSS SDK 2.1 now supports VR gaming titles in Unreal Engine 01 | TweakTown.com

Following the RTX 30 series launch, NVIDIA hostedQ and A session on Reddit. A handful of company representatives attempted to answer the community's questions about the upcoming graphics cards. One of the questions that came up queried NVIDIA about advancements we might expect from DLSS.

While we won't be seeing a DLSS 3.0 any time soon, NVIDIA released version 2.1 of the DLSS SDK, which includes support for the 8K "ultra-performance mode" on RTX 3090 cards. What NVIDIA didn't say during the launch event is that DLSS 2.1 also brings support for the advanced supersampling technique in VR titles.

NVIDIA's developer blog doesn't say much else about the new feature, and the company doesn't seem to have any examples to show off. The developer notes just say that delivery 90FPS on 2880 x 1600 headsets is now easier to achieve on RTX cards.

However, we're very excited to see what comes of this change. DLSS support in VR games could be a real game-changer for future titles, especially on the ultra-high-resolution headsets like Pimax's 8KX and HP's upcoming Reverb G2.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$769.55
$1700.00$1687.88$1749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2020 at 8:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, nvidia.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.