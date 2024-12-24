HP's new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: The HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has been leaked, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. It includes 32GB DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 SSD, and offers significant performance improvements. The RTX 5080 is rumored to be 40-60% faster than the RTX 4080. The HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has been leaked, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. It includes 32GB DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 SSD, and offers significant performance improvements. The RTX 5080 is rumored to be 40-60% faster than the RTX 4080.

HP's next-gen Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has been leaked, revealing it'll be powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU.

In the new leaks, we're learning the new HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop will feature the higher-end Arrow Lake-based Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU which will have 16GB of GDDR7 memory and offer stellar gaming performance for 2025.

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor features 24 cores (8P+16E) with clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU (should be the GN22-X9 we've been hearing about in recent leaks). NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is expected to roll out with 8192 CUDA cores and 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, a maximum TGP of 175W, and more.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is rumored to be around 40-60% faster than the current-gen RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. HP should reveal the new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop at CES 2025 in just a couple of weeks time, where we will hunt down as many RTX 50 Laptop GPU systems and go hands-on.