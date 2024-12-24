All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

HP's new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU

HP's next-gen Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB DDR5-5600 RAM, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU.

HP's new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has been leaked, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. It includes 32GB DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 SSD, and offers significant performance improvements. The RTX 5080 is rumored to be 40-60% faster than the RTX 4080.

HP's next-gen Omen Max 16 gaming laptop has been leaked, revealing it'll be powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU.

HP's new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU 56
3

In the new leaks, we're learning the new HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop will feature the higher-end Arrow Lake-based Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB Gen4 SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU which will have 16GB of GDDR7 memory and offer stellar gaming performance for 2025.

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor features 24 cores (8P+16E) with clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz, with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU (should be the GN22-X9 we've been hearing about in recent leaks). NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is expected to roll out with 8192 CUDA cores and 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, a maximum TGP of 175W, and more.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is rumored to be around 40-60% faster than the current-gen RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. HP should reveal the new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop at CES 2025 in just a couple of weeks time, where we will hunt down as many RTX 50 Laptop GPU systems and go hands-on.

HP's new Omen Max 16 gaming laptop leaked: Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU 57
3
Photo of the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 17.3" QHD 165 Hz Refresh Rate, Core i9-13900HX, GeForce RTX 4080
Best Deals: HP Omen Gaming Laptop 17.3" QHD 165 Hz Refresh Rate, Core i9-13900HX, GeForce RTX 4080
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1699.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1699.99 USD
- -
Buy
$3209 CAD
- -
Buy
$1699.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1699.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/24/2024 at 11:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles