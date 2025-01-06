VESA intros DisplayPort 2.1b and DP80LL (Low-Loss) specification, worked with NVIDIA on it

VESA updates DisplayPort 2.1 with introduction of DisplayPort 2.1b specification: supports up to 80Gbps with 3x longer DP80 cables on the way.

VESA has just announced plans to fix cable problems with updated DisplayPort 2.1b specification, allowing for active cables that are 3x longer at up to 3m long.

VESA is now working with members to introduce new "DP80LL" cables (DisplayPort 80 Low Loss) that are good for enabling up to 4-lane UHBRR20 speeds and a maximum throughput of 80Gbps, all over new active cables that can be as long as 3m. We should expect the new DisplayPort 2.1b-ready DP80LL cables to hit in spring 2025.

VESA has been "actively collaborating" with NVIDIA on the new DisplayPort 2.1b specification, where NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will support DP2.1b including UHBR20 across new DP80LL cables. NVIDIA is about to announce its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs at CES 2025 in a few moments (at the time of writing this piece).

HDMI 2.2 was just announced hours before DisplayPort 2.1b, with new HDMI 2.2 products and new ULTRA96 cables pumping an incredible 96Gbps of bandwidth, up from the 80Gbps on the new DP2.1b-ready DP80LL cables.

James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA explains: "With VESA's new DP80LL active cable spec, users are no longer limited to a one-meter cable connection between their DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 source and hub or sink devices. With more DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 products expected to roll out into the market this year, DP80LL active cables will provide consumers with more options and greater flexibility in their gaming or workstation setup to take full advantage of the highest video performance enabled by DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20".

Justin Walker, Director of GeForce Product Management at NVIDIA, commented: "With UHBR20's ultra-high bandwidth of 80 Gbps, users can experience stunning HDR visuals, ultra-high resolutions, and smoother gameplay. VESA Certified DP80LL cables are critical for ensuring reliable connections between GPUs and monitors, enabling maximum performance in gaming and professional setups".