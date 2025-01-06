All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Connectivity & Cloud

VESA intros DisplayPort 2.1b and DP80LL (Low-Loss) specification, worked with NVIDIA on it

VESA updates DisplayPort 2.1 with introduction of DisplayPort 2.1b specification: supports up to 80Gbps with 3x longer DP80 cables on the way.

VESA intros DisplayPort 2.1b and DP80LL (Low-Loss) specification, worked with NVIDIA on it
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: VESA announced the DisplayPort 2.1b specification, introducing DP80LL cables that support up to 80Gbps over 3m active cables, expected by spring 2025. Collaborating with NVIDIA, these cables will enhance the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. HDMI 2.2 was also unveiled, offering 96Gbps bandwidth.

VESA has just announced plans to fix cable problems with updated DisplayPort 2.1b specification, allowing for active cables that are 3x longer at up to 3m long.

VESA intros DisplayPort 2.1b and DP80LL (Low-Loss) specification, worked with NVIDIA on it 88
2

VESA is now working with members to introduce new "DP80LL" cables (DisplayPort 80 Low Loss) that are good for enabling up to 4-lane UHBRR20 speeds and a maximum throughput of 80Gbps, all over new active cables that can be as long as 3m. We should expect the new DisplayPort 2.1b-ready DP80LL cables to hit in spring 2025.

VESA has been "actively collaborating" with NVIDIA on the new DisplayPort 2.1b specification, where NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will support DP2.1b including UHBR20 across new DP80LL cables. NVIDIA is about to announce its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs at CES 2025 in a few moments (at the time of writing this piece).

HDMI 2.2 was just announced hours before DisplayPort 2.1b, with new HDMI 2.2 products and new ULTRA96 cables pumping an incredible 96Gbps of bandwidth, up from the 80Gbps on the new DP2.1b-ready DP80LL cables.

James Choate, compliance program manager for VESA explains: "With VESA's new DP80LL active cable spec, users are no longer limited to a one-meter cable connection between their DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 source and hub or sink devices. With more DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 products expected to roll out into the market this year, DP80LL active cables will provide consumers with more options and greater flexibility in their gaming or workstation setup to take full advantage of the highest video performance enabled by DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20".

Justin Walker, Director of GeForce Product Management at NVIDIA, commented: "With UHBR20's ultra-high bandwidth of 80 Gbps, users can experience stunning HDR visuals, ultra-high resolutions, and smoother gameplay. VESA Certified DP80LL cables are critical for ensuring reliable connections between GPUs and monitors, enabling maximum performance in gaming and professional setups".

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the UGREEN DisplayPort Cable 2.1 [VESA Certified] DP2.0 40Gbps Support
Best Deals: UGREEN DisplayPort Cable 2.1 [VESA Certified] DP2.0 40Gbps Support
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$16.99 USD
- -
Buy
$32.99 CAD
- -
Buy
$49.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£19.99
- -
Buy
$16.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2025 at 9:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:prnewswire.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles