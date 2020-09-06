NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 is a monster, between 150-200% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in CUDA and OpenCL benchmarks.

Published Sun, Sep 6 2020 8:31 PM CDT
We are all hyped for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, but now we have some benchmarks to totally drool over.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA 01 | TweakTown.com
In some new benchmarks on the Compubench benchmark suite, we have some CUDA and OpenCL numbers that are just insane. VideoCardz has compiled the list of benchmarks, where we have an average of 150-200% improvement from the GeForce RTX 2080 to the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080.

I mean check these benchmarks out, they're kinda crazy and it makes me want the card even more.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA 03 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA 04 | TweakTown.com
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA 02 | TweakTown.com
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

