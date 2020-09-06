NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: up to 200% faster than RTX 2080 SUPER in CUDA

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 is a monster, between 150-200% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in CUDA and OpenCL benchmarks.

We are all hyped for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, but now we have some benchmarks to totally drool over.

In some new benchmarks on the Compubench benchmark suite, we have some CUDA and OpenCL numbers that are just insane. VideoCardz has compiled the list of benchmarks, where we have an average of 150-200% improvement from the GeForce RTX 2080 to the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080.

I mean check these benchmarks out, they're kinda crazy and it makes me want the card even more.