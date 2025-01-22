NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 5090 Ti GPU: 24576 cores, monster 800W power, 32GB 32Gbps GDDR7

TL;DR: NVIDIA's rumored GeForce RTX 5090 Ti features a GB200-200 GPU with 24,576 CUDA cores, 32GB of GDDR7 memory, and an 800W TDP. It boasts a base clock of 2100MHz and a boost clock of 2514MHz. The prototype lacks official drivers and exceeds the RTX 5090's specs, but its release remains uncertain. NVIDIA's rumored GeForce RTX 5090 Ti features a GB200-200 GPU with 24,576 CUDA cores, 32GB of GDDR7 memory, and an 800W TDP. It boasts a base clock of 2100MHz and a boost clock of 2514MHz. The prototype lacks official drivers and exceeds the RTX 5090's specs, but its release remains uncertain.

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 5090 Ti specifications have been teased... and what a bloody monster it would be if it ever sees the light of day.

The purported GeForce RTX 5090 Ti graphics card would have the GB200-200 GPU, with 24576 CUDA corers, with a base GPU clock of 2100MHz and GPU boost clock of up to 2514MHz, with 32GB of faster 32Gbps GDDR7 memory with 2TB/sec of memory bandwidth, and a monster 800W TDP fed through dual 12V-2x6 power connectors... and I want one.

The image of the unnamed prototype GPU board was shared on the Chiphell forums, and with some hefty specs -- 13% more CUDA cores and 225W more TDP than the upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 -- lacks official drivers to get it working. We don't normally see a prototype like this appearing so early, so let's hope we get to see more details about it soon (and a release would be really nice, but NVIDIA isn't threatened by AMD... especially as RDNA 4 won't even be hitting RTX 5080 performance).

This prototype GPU was made in July 2024, but there's no details on whether it'll make it into the wild... this could just be a prototype NVIDIA was working on until it materialized into the RTX 5090. However, with more CUDA cores, faster GDDR7 memory, a second 12V-2x6 power connector, and an insane 800W TDP is something we all want to see in the flesh... this card would absolutely, definitely be capable of playing Crysis, by the way.