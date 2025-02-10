All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD 'very aggressively' pricing Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs says rumor, ready to attack NVIDIA

AMD's next-generation Radeon RX 9000 series 'RDNA 4' graphics cards will be 'very aggressively' priced, they will attack NVIDIA and even its own RX 7800 XT.

AMD 'very aggressively' pricing Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs says rumor, ready to attack NVIDIA
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: AMD is rumored to price its new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards aggressively, with the RX 9070 XT potentially at $599 and the RX 9070 at $499. This pricing strategy aims to compete with NVIDIA's offerings, such as the RTX 5070 Ti, which is expected to cost $749.

AMD will be "very aggressively" pricing its new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards according to new rumors, ready to take the gaming GPU fight to NVIDIA and even its own RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 7800 XT.

In a new post on X by leaker @haruzake5719 and a share from IThome, AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are said to be priced "very aggressively". But what does that mean? In previous leaks from Moore's Law is Dead, we heard that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT would be $599, and the RX 7090 non-XT would be $499.

These new rumors add some fuel to that fire, as "very aggressively" sure would be flagship RDNA 4 for $599, as the Radeon RX 9070 XT priced at $599 would be a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti killer that costs $150 less... as the RTX 5070 Ti will be priced at $749. If this pricing truly is "very aggressive" then $599 + $499 for both RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs would be just that: very aggressively priced.

AMD could go even harder as Sebastian Castellanos commented on X, with a price of just $449 for the RX 9070... that would be crazy. Whatever AMD does, if we get "very aggressively" priced RDNA 4 graphics cards hitting the market in March, bring it on.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$577.24 USD
$589.63 USD $599 USD
Buy
$689 CAD
$689.99 CAD $1360 CAD
Buy
$689 CAD
$754.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£514
£498 £560.99
Buy
$577.24 USD
$589.63 USD $599 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 5:22 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

