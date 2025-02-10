AMD 'very aggressively' pricing Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs says rumor, ready to attack NVIDIA

AMD will be "very aggressively" pricing its new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards according to new rumors, ready to take the gaming GPU fight to NVIDIA and even its own RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 7800 XT.
In a new post on X by leaker @haruzake5719 and a share from IThome, AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are said to be priced "very aggressively". But what does that mean? In previous leaks from Moore's Law is Dead, we heard that the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT would be $599, and the RX 7090 non-XT would be $499.
These new rumors add some fuel to that fire, as "very aggressively" sure would be flagship RDNA 4 for $599, as the Radeon RX 9070 XT priced at $599 would be a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti killer that costs $150 less... as the RTX 5070 Ti will be priced at $749. If this pricing truly is "very aggressive" then $599 + $499 for both RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs would be just that: very aggressively priced.
AMD could go even harder as Sebastian Castellanos commented on X, with a price of just $449 for the RX 9070... that would be crazy. Whatever AMD does, if we get "very aggressively" priced RDNA 4 graphics cards hitting the market in March, bring it on.
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launches on March 6
- Read more: AMD seems to have no plans for RDNA 4 gaming laptops, focused on desktop
- Read more: RDNA 4 launch will be 'bumpy' because of price pressure from NVIDIA
- Read more: AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked