Exclusive: GeForce RTX 30 series cards tight supply until end of year

If you want one, you better pre-order because my sources tell me GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 stock will be LOW.

Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 6:34 AM CDT
I have had just over 5 hours sleep in way over 48 hours now, trying to cover NVIDIA's launch of the new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards as much as I could.

But there is one story I wanted to sit down and make sure I wrote, and that was from an industry source who told me that post-launch there will be "no stock will be available till the end of the year". The first wave of cards is said to be small, very, very small -- possibly the smallest launch in many years.

Another source had something much more damning to say, but I want to flesh that out before I write it. For now, I'm being told stock will be extremely low for the next couple of months. Why? Samsung 8nm yields are unknown at this point, NVIDIA might not want to make too many before the yields improve.

They'd also want to wait and see what AMD does with its own RDNA 2 reveal, but different sources tell me AMD is on a roll with Ryzen and that "Big Navi will just drag them down". Wowzers. So now I really want to see how Big Navi goes -- and whether it can get anywhere close to the GeForce RTX 3080, let along their new BFGPU-powered GeForce RTX 3090.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

