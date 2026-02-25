TweakTown
NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026

More bad news for PC gamers, NVIDIA confirms that GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card supply is 'going to be very tight' for at least the next six months.

NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA confirms ongoing GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU shortages due to the global memory crisis, impacting supply through fiscal 2027. Despite record gaming revenue driven by the RTX 50 Series, tight supply will challenge PC gamers seeking upgrades, with potential improvements expected only by year-end.

Although NVIDIA recently denied rumors that it would sunset or end production of certain GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, in response to the current memory crisis, there is a definite shortage. As highlighted by NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress during the company's most recent earnings call, we can expect these shortages to persist throughout the year.

NVIDIA confirms GeForce RTX GPU shortage for 2026 2
2

As part of NVIDIA's latest financial report, which showcased record revenue for the company's Data Center segment, we also learned that the Gaming sector was doing gangbusters - hitting a new revenue record of $16 billion for the year. Driven primarily by the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, a year of record revenue will be followed by a year of struggling to meet demand.

"We expect supply constraints to be a headwind to gaming in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and beyond," Colette Kress wrote in her report. And when pressed on the issue of GeForce RTX supply during the earnings call, she confirmed that supply will be "very tight." Which is bad news for PC gamers looking to upgrade or build a new rig.

"As much as we would love to have more supply, we do believe for a couple of quarters, it is going to be very tight," Colette Kress responded when asked if the Gaming business could continue to grow in the current climate. "If things improve by the end of the year, there is an opportunity to think about what this is from a year-over-year growth, but it's still too early for us to know at this time."

Yes, it sounds like things improving "by the end of the year" is currently the best-case scenario at NVIDIA, which means that picking up a new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, PC, or even laptop in 2026 will be costly and difficult. The AI-driven memory shortage has not only driven up prices for all GeForce RTX 50 Series cards over the past couple of months, but also made popular models like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti increasingly hard to find.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidianews.nvidia.com and pcmag.com

