NVIDIA's tight margins on GeForce RTX 50 series: pressure on AIBs as 'MSRP feels like charity'

NVIDIA has seriously tight margins on its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, putting massive pressure on AIB partners as MSRP pricing 'feels like charity'.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is here and that MSRP of $1999 is very hard to find, which is why we saw the RTX 5090 Founders Edition released first with reviewers tackling the FE and its $1999 pricing... but now custom RTX 5090 reviews are here, and those MSRPs are skyrocketing.

The review embargo lifted on January 23 with no RTX 5090 priced at $1999 -- that is, apart from NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition -- while custom cards with elaborate coolers costs significantly more. ASUS's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Astral has an MSRP of $2800, adding $800+ to the RTX 5090 FE and its MSRP of $1999... which is a hard green pill to swallow.

But in a new post by Chiphell leaker "wjm47196" we're hearing some different news: NVIDIA's tight margins on the new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs is putting pressure on AIB partners, making the $1999 MSRP on the GeForce RTX 5090 "feel like charity".

The leaker explained: "this time Huang's crazy leeks have already hit the manufacturers. Just like the 30 series, the basic version is 100% out of stock. Last time it was mining, but the price of chips + video memory is actually normal. This time Huang left the manufacturer with a very, very low gross profit. Making the basic version according to MSRP is equivalent to charity. It is consistent with what EVGA revealed when it withdrew. Huang: you just make a PCB and a heatsink. Why do you make so much money? Wait and buy it".

The post continued: "same... all 50 series are like this, maybe 5060 will be a little more. I strongly suspect that the cost of exclusive GDDR7 is all spread to the manufacturer, otherwise it would not be so expensive to package".