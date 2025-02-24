Low GeForce RTX 50 series GPU stock is a 'scarcity marketing' tactic being used by NVIDIA

The reason why NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU stock is so low is that the company is enganging in 'scarcity marketing' with FAR more stock in April-May.

In a new post from industry insider @Jukanlosreve on X we're learning that the real reason that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are hard to find and pretty much out of stock worldwide is because the company is engaging in "scaracity marketing".

GPU inventory is "completely sufficient" but NVIDIA is reportedly controlling the supply and not releasing GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs -- right now the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti have been released -- which is "thereby creating the impression of shortage". However, we're to expect that by April or May that GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will be released in "large quantities".

The post on X reads: "Actually, the reason why the NV 50 series graphics cards are out of stock in the market is that NV is engaging in scarcity marketing. The GPU inventory is completely sufficient, but NV is controlling the supply and not releasing it, thereby creating an impression of shortage. In fact, by April or May, GPUs will be released in large quantities".