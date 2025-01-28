MSI delays official US store availability of flagship GeForce RTX 5090 until February 6

MSI says its GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards won't hit US retailers until February 6, retailers say that RTX 5090 launch day 'is going to be very rough'.

TL;DR: MSI USA announced that the stock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will be limited. Pre-orders for the RTX 5090 start on January 30, with shipping on February 6, while the RTX 5080 will be available for purchase and immediate shipping on January 30. Stock is minimal, affecting both consumers and system integrators. MSI USA announced that the stock for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will be limited. Pre-orders for the RTX 5090 start on January 30, with shipping on February 6, while the RTX 5080 will be available for purchase and immediate shipping on January 30. Stock is minimal, affecting both consumers and system integrators.

MSI USA has announced that the stock situation with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will be even worse than we thought.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the official Discord channel for MSI, the company has said that it will allow pre-orders, but only for stock that has been confirmed to hit retailer shelves. The GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards from MSI will start shipping to PC gamers starting February 2.

VideoCardz said that an MSI representative confirmed with the site that other retailers will have RTX 5090 stock at the ready, so this is only referring to the official US store.

The Discord post explained: "We are going to allow RTX 5090 preorders on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with a ship date of 2/6. The RTX 5080 will be available for purchase on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with an immediate ship date of 1/30. RTX 5090 preorders will be open on 1/30 at 6 AM PST, with a ship date of 2/6".

Pre-built gaming PC company StinceBuilt, has confirmed that they won't get any MSI GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards until February 6, with a post on X explaining: "We're being told by the MSI Team that the MSI RTX 5090 variants are now being pushed back until February 6th for launch. RTX 5090 day of launch is going to be very rough, both on consumer retail/ecommerce side, and to all system integrators".

The outlet added: "stock is minimal at best. Please be patient. We've confirmed this with other shops like ourselves".