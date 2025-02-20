NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti supply leak: low stock at US retailers, average price closer to $950

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch faces severe supply shortages, with some US retailers receiving fewer than ten units. The average price is around $950, despite an MSRP of $749. This situation presents an opportunity for AMD to capitalize with its upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT, potentially priced at $599. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch faces severe supply shortages, with some US retailers receiving fewer than ten units. The average price is around $950, despite an MSRP of $749. This situation presents an opportunity for AMD to capitalize with its upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT, potentially priced at $599.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is here, and it looks like launch supply is worse than we thought... far worse.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that some US retailers have less than 10 (!!!) of the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards for its launch supply. This one particular source told MLID that "this is 'better' than the 5090, but otherwise the second-lowest volume GPU launch I've seen in my life time. Oh, and we are told that we'll get a lot more supply in March, but I'll have to see it to believe it".

Another US retailer source told MLID that they can confirm they'll have a little over a few hundred RTX 5070 Ti cards for the launch company-wide. The stock situation doesn't look good at all, but it gives AMD a huge chance right now... deliver the new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards on time, with plenty of stock, and keep closer to MSRP than NVIDIA.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT is rumored at $599, meaning it'll be $150 cheaper than the RTX 5070 Ti at its MSRP of $749... but one of MLID's sources said that while technilcally cards are $749 at MSRP, the RTX 5070 Ti has an average price of around $950. If AMD can come in with RDNA 4 and a heap of supply, the gaming GPU market is about to get real interesting, real fast.

