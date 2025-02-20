NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti supply leak: low stock at US retailers, average price closer to $950

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is here, and it looks like launch supply is worse than we thought... far worse.
In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that some US retailers have less than 10 (!!!) of the new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards for its launch supply. This one particular source told MLID that "this is 'better' than the 5090, but otherwise the second-lowest volume GPU launch I've seen in my life time. Oh, and we are told that we'll get a lot more supply in March, but I'll have to see it to believe it".
Another US retailer source told MLID that they can confirm they'll have a little over a few hundred RTX 5070 Ti cards for the launch company-wide. The stock situation doesn't look good at all, but it gives AMD a huge chance right now... deliver the new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards on time, with plenty of stock, and keep closer to MSRP than NVIDIA.
AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 XT is rumored at $599, meaning it'll be $150 cheaper than the RTX 5070 Ti at its MSRP of $749... but one of MLID's sources said that while technilcally cards are $749 at MSRP, the RTX 5070 Ti has an average price of around $950. If AMD can come in with RDNA 4 and a heap of supply, the gaming GPU market is about to get real interesting, real fast.
MLID's sources said:
- Source 1: We [INA Retailer] finally got our first RTX 5090 in-store this week, and we got about a dozen RTX 5080s for launch last month. Meanwhile, we will have less than 10 5070 Tis for launch tomorrow. So, this is "better" than the 5090, but otherwise the second lowest volume GPU launch I've seen in my lifetime. Oh, and we are told that's we'll get a lot more supply in March, but I'll have to see it to believe it...
- Source 2: So I looked in our [Major Online Retailer] system, and I can now confirm we'll only have a bit over a few hundred RTX 5070 Tis for launch companywide. This is technically closer to the 5090's launch supply, than the 5080's! Oh, and while there are technically cards at MSRP - the average price is ~$950!
- Source 3: What do you want me [US Retailer] to say? Supply will be like the 5080 at best, and pricing is awful. In fact, I am starting to become concerned about the RTX 5070. The good news is that I can confirm it launches March 5th, but the bad news is we are still mostly in the dark about what to expect for supply. We keep getting told by distributors that things will improve Q2, but no one will say any firm numbers.
- Source 4: After numerous talks with NVIDIA reps this week, we [Major NA Distributor] still can't get any firm guarantees on when we'll get substantial restocks of GPU supply. The only concrete numbers we got quoted were 5-16 week lead times for most SKUs, and only for a few dozen at a time. Just to repeat, that means months of waiting to get like 40 cards at a time right now! DEFINITELY worse than Ampere!