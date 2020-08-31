PlayStation 5 delayed, US & Canada on November 13, late 2020 elsewhere

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer teases PlayStation 5 for November 13 in the US and Canada, 'late 2020' rest of the world.

It looks like the PlayStation 5 will indeed be launching on November 13 -- at least in the United States and Canada, according to another Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak.

The new leak was spotted by Twitter user Riaan van Wyk, which was noticed at the end of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer and reads "PS5 coming Holiday 2020: US and Canada" and adding "PS5 coming late 2020: Rest of the World".

This isn't a solid release -- and hell, the PlayStation 5 might not even come out on November 13 -- it could be a little later -- or it's just the release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but we've heard November 20 (at a price of $499, too) -- and even December.

Sony has been keeping their cards very close to their chest when it comes to the PlayStation 5 reveal, and at this rate "Holiday 2020" would be anywhere between October 1 and December 31... and "late 2020" would be December, right?

The staggered release is interesting, as I think we're going to see numbers on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (I didn't forget about you, Xbox Series S) will be lower this year -- ramping up in early 2021 and into the New Year.