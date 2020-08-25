PlayStation 5 release date may be November 13, per Black Ops leak

The reports could be right, and Sony's next-gen PS5 could launch on Friday, November 13, 2020 after all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13 and is coming to next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. SEGA's new cross-gen Yakuza: Like a Dragon game also launches the same day. Is this a coincidence? Maybe. But maybe it indicates the PS5's launch date.

Why would we think this? We already know the Xbox Series X is targeting an early November 5 launch, so we'll see most cross-platform games hold off until the PS5 releases just to make sure they're hitting both platforms with a simultaneous launch. I doubt we'll see many cross-gen titles release early on Xbox Series X and then later on PS5, especially if the games launch in November. Better to just wait until the PS5 launches and not fracture the release.

We also know Sony is targeting a November launch. Historically this is when consoles release in order to take advantage of the holiday season. Admittedly 2020's holiday spending will be significantly impacted to COVID-19, and the higher MSRP of next-gen consoles will make matters worse.

Our past predictions highlight a $499 price tag for the PlayStation 5, possibly as high as $549.

There's been tons of rumors on the PS5's release date. We've heard November 13, November 20, and even December.

But now that we're getting two big cross-gen games who both release on November 13, that date seems more likely than the others. Mid-November seems perfect for holiday spending in preparation for Christmas in December.

Also let's get one thing straight: Call of Duty is one of the biggest annual games for any platform. It's the kind of game you align your console launch for. Sony is teaming up with Activision again this time, so the dates will coincide more strongly than Xbox.

Remember, Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to significantly drive up hardware (due to strong demand) and software earnings (driven by big new games like Black Ops Cold War and tons of digital catalog games) in FY2020.

Also remember that this isn't a confirmed release date. Neither Sony nor Microsoft have announced release dates for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. But that doesn't mean we can't extrapolate info from leaks and try to put it all together.

Sony says the PS5 is coming Holiday 2020, and we're betting it's November. Check below for spec comparisons between PS5, PS4, and PS4 Pro: