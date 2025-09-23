Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer trailer slammed with dislikes ahead of launch

Activision released the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer trailer on YouTube, and fans have smashed the dislike button more times than the like button.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled to launch in November, and ahead of the release, the new multiplayer trailer has been hit with thousands of dislikes and many critical comments.

The trailer was released onto the Call of Duty YouTube channel on September 23, and at the time of reporting, it has gained 3.8 million views. Unfortunately, for Activision, it appears there is quite a bit of disdain for the upcoming latest release in the Call of Duty franchise, with 35,000 viewers disliking the multiplayer trailer versus the 25,000 that liked it. This ratio is actually an improvement from the trailer that was released at Gamescom 2025, which gained more than 48 million views and sustained 508,000 dislikes versus just 66,000 likes.

So, what is causing this pushback from the Call of Duty community? There are numerous criticisms from players, such as the inclusion of Gen-Z Fortnite-style skins plaguing what was once a military-style shooter, skill-based matchmaking and competitive balancing, and a general fatigue of Call of Duty feeling the same every year. Those are just some criticisms, with there being many others gamers have voiced following the unveiling of Black Ops 7 at Gamescom 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on November 14. Early access beta will begin on October 2, 2025, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, and will run until October 5. The Open Beta, meaning it's free for everyone, will start on October 5 at the same time and end on October 8.