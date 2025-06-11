Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 should be coming to the Switch 2, here's why

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was announced over the weekend, and the Switch 2 wasn't included in the confirmed platforms the game is headed to.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was Microsoft's "one last thing" announcement during its big Xbox Games Showcase this past weekend. The company also confirmed that it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. However, it didn't provide a release date or window, which has many people speculating that the next mainline Call of Duty won't arrive until 2026.

And with that, you probably noticed that the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't included in the list of platforms the game is headed to, which is a little strange when you factor in that the game is also coming to last-gen systems like the PS4 and Xbox One. Does this mean Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won't be headed to the Switch 2? Not precisely, and there are a few reasons why.

A source working on Black Ops 7 recently provided a statement to Eurogamer stating that the team is "committed to getting the franchise on Switch," is currently "working on it," and that it will "share details when ready."

Another thing to remember is that with the Nintendo Switch 2 releasing at the same time as the summer gaming showcases from Xbox and others, very few (if any) third-party titles announced that they were coming to the Switch 2.

This felt like a deliberate move for Nintendo not to take and focus away from the launch and games like Mario Kart World. It also points to Nintendo potentially holding a third-party Switch 2 Direct soon, which will discuss what games are on the horizon or set to arrive later. If there's a third-party direct, we fully expect Microsoft to announce more than one game headed to the Switch 2, with games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and the upcoming Gears of War Reloaded being prime candidates.

Plus, there's the whole agreement that Microsoft made with Nintendo in 2023, where it announced that Call of Duty would be coming to Switch platforms "the same day as Xbox" with the same features and content. This was one of many deals Microsoft made to get its Activision acquisition over the line.

And when you add all of that up, it does feel like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 on day one. More details on Black Ops 7 are coming later this summer, so we'll probably learn more then.