TweakTown
NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 30 series card could have 24GB VRAM

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090, rumored to feature a huge 24GB of VRAM -- expected to launch in September.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 10 2020 7:16 PM CDT
The rumor mill is churning for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with fresh info stating the flagship card will feature a huge 24GB of VRAM.

NVIDIA is rumored to be launching 3 different variants based on the PG132 reference board, which should fill out the 3 higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. This is most likely going to be something like the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090.

These PG132 boards with 24GB of VRAM isn't new, with rumors from June 2020 stating that the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 would feature the GA102 GPU, 350W TGP, and 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.

Before that, were rumors from way earlier in the year in January 2020 where we were teased with leaks on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 that featured 20GB and 10GB of GDDR6, respectively.

Now new rumors suggest that NVIDIA will be launching PG132 boards with not just 24GB VRAM, but the other 2 variants will feature 20GB and 10GB. Each of these cards have varying bus width, with the flagship card and its 24GB enjoying a larger 384-bit memory bus while the other cards have a 320-bit memory buses.

So what cards do we have here, and where will they be positioned?

Right now, we have:

  • TITAN RTX - 24GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 2080 Ti - 11GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER - 8GB GDDR6

I think we will possibly see:

  • Ampere TITAN RTX - 48GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 3090 - 24GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - 20GB GDDR6
  • GeForce RTX 3080 - 10GB GDDR6

More reading:

  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • NVCache: Ampere is meant to have something called NVCache, which would be NVIDIA's own form of AMD's HBCC (High Bandwidth Cache Controller, more on that here). NVCache would use your system RAM and SSD to super-speed game load times, as well as optimizing VRAM usage. You can read more on NVCache here.
  • Tensor Memory Compression: NVCache is interesting, but Tensor Memory Compression will be on Ampere, and will reportedly use Tensor Cores to both compress and decompress items that are stored in VRAM. This could see a 20-40% reduction in VRAM usage, or more VRAM usage with higher textures in next-gen games and Tensor Memory Compression decreasing that VRAM footprint by 20-40%.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading:

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

