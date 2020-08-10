NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 30 series card could have 24GB VRAM

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX 3090, rumored to feature a huge 24GB of VRAM -- expected to launch in September.

The rumor mill is churning for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with fresh info stating the flagship card will feature a huge 24GB of VRAM.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

NVIDIA is rumored to be launching 3 different variants based on the PG132 reference board, which should fill out the 3 higher-end GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. This is most likely going to be something like the GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and GeForce RTX 3090.

These PG132 boards with 24GB of VRAM isn't new, with rumors from June 2020 stating that the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 would feature the GA102 GPU, 350W TGP, and 24GB of super-fast GDDR6X memory.

Before that, were rumors from way earlier in the year in January 2020 where we were teased with leaks on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 that featured 20GB and 10GB of GDDR6, respectively.

Now new rumors suggest that NVIDIA will be launching PG132 boards with not just 24GB VRAM, but the other 2 variants will feature 20GB and 10GB. Each of these cards have varying bus width, with the flagship card and its 24GB enjoying a larger 384-bit memory bus while the other cards have a 320-bit memory buses.

So what cards do we have here, and where will they be positioned?

Right now, we have:

TITAN RTX - 24GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti - 11GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER - 8GB GDDR6

I think we will possibly see:

Ampere TITAN RTX - 48GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3090 - 24GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti - 20GB GDDR6

GeForce RTX 3080 - 10GB GDDR6

More reading:

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading: