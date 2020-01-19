NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 leaked specs: up to 20GB GDDR6 RAM

NVIDIA will be launching its next-generation Ampere GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards later this year, but it now appears as have some juicy new specs to devour from the latest rumors.

MyDrivers is reporting on two new GPUs in the Ampere family of GPUs: GA103 and GA104. Long-time nerds and enthusiasts will note that the GA103 is an interesting entry, as we would've expected GA102 and GA104, but GA103 is reportedly powering the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 and has some beast specs with it.

GA103 will reportedly pack 3840 stream processors, 60 SMs, and 10/20GB of GDDR6 on a 320-bit memory bus. The 10/20GB VRAM option there is an interesting one, as we haven't had a card with 20GB of VRAM before. Moving onto the GA104, we have 3072 stream processors, 48 SMs, and 8/16GB GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus -- this will take form in the GeForce RTX 3070.

We should expect the consumer GA103 card to have 10GB of GDDR6, while the pro levels cards in the Quadro RTX 3000 series to pack 20GB. NVIDIA could surprise gamers, however, offering up 20GB of VRAM on a GeForce RTX 3080, but I very much doubt that.

What I do want to see, is GA102 -- which will power the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a new Ampere-powered TITAN RTX graphics card.

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

10/20GB GDDR6

320-bit memory interface

60 SMs

3480 stream processors

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

8/16GB GDDR6

256-bit memory interface

48 SMs

3072 stream processors