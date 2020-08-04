TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 released, includes support for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Hyper Scape, and Grounded.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 4 2020 10:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just released a new set of graphics cards that have support for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which is about to hit the PC.

AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC 01 | TweakTown.com

Not only that, but the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 drivers include optimizations for Ubisoft's new battle royale game Hyper Scape, and Grounded -- which is pretty much the worlds of battle royale and the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids blended together -- the game has been popular, racking up 1 million players in 48 hours.

If you're gaming on a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 drivers will provide up to 9% more performance in Grounded on the Epic preset over the previous Radeon drivers.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 here.

Buy at Amazon

XFX RX 5700 Xt Thicc III Ultra (Rx-57XT8TBD8)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$409.99
$409.99$409.99$409.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2020 at 9:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.