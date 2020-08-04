AMD's new Radeon drivers optimized for Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC

AMD has just released a new set of graphics cards that have support for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which is about to hit the PC.

Not only that, but the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 drivers include optimizations for Ubisoft's new battle royale game Hyper Scape, and Grounded -- which is pretty much the worlds of battle royale and the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids blended together -- the game has been popular, racking up 1 million players in 48 hours.

If you're gaming on a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 drivers will provide up to 9% more performance in Grounded on the Epic preset over the previous Radeon drivers.

You can download the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.8.1 here.