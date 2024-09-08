AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 technical preview driver updated specifically for Space Marine 2

AMD has updated its 'frame generation for all games' tech, with Fluid Motion Frames 2 getting general stability fixes and Space Marine 2 optimizations.

AMD's Fluid Motion Frames is the company's driver-based frame generation technology that works in every game. It is a one-click solution that boosts the perceived performance in thousands of games, and unlike DLSS 3 or FSR 3, it doesn't require per-game integration.

AMD's driver-based Fluid Motion Frames 2 frame generation.

In July, AMD announced Fluid Motion Frames 2 was coming soon, improving the tech to bring it more in line with more advanced solutions like FSR 3. Alongside the announcement, AMD released a technical preview driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2, allowing Radeon gamers to play around with the latest version of AFMF as part of HYPR-RX.

With improved image quality and latency reduction via AI-optimized enhancement, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 works on all Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 Series graphics cards and AMD Ryzen Processors with integrated Radeon Graphics. AMD has updated the AFMF 2 technical preview driver this week with optimizations and stability fixes.

The update also singles out the new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game, with AMD stating that the driver also includes optimizations and improvements specifically for this title. This is a little strange because we thought AFMF 2 was something where game-specific support and optimizations weren't required, so it will be interesting to see if AMD makes additional AFMF 2 technical preview tweaks for other big PC games on the horizon.

"We have updated our technical preview driver to include new game optimizations and general stability fixes, including several crash issues reported by the community," AMD writes in the Release Notes. "This AFMF 2 technical preview driver includes optimizations and improvements for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, giving gamers a high-quality frame generation experience when combined with the in-game support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2."

The update also fixes the following issues.

AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.

Performance metrics overlay may intermittently report N/A after task switching with certain display configurations.

Baldur's Gate 3 may experience an app crash on AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors.

Intermittent driver timeout may occur after opening the Xbox Game Bar while AFMF 2 and RSR is active with certain Vulkan games.

AFMF 2 may intermittently become inactive after doing a task switch with certain applications.

If you own a Radeon GPU or have a Ryzen chip with integrated Radeon graphics, head here to grab the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for AFMF 2.