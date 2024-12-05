AMD finally releases Radeon Adrenaline driver for STALKER 2, Dragon Age, and more

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 WHQL driver for Radeon owners is here, and it seems Team Red is playing a little catch-up as it includes new game support for several high-profile releases that have been out for weeks - including Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
New game support often means performance optimizations and stability tweaks, which is why major driver updates arrive in time for new releases. In addition to the games mentioned above, Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 also adds support for Marvel Rivals, Slitterhead, and Detal Force.
Outside of game-specific support, the latest driver is good news for AI developers as it brings official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), which allows AMD ROCm software development on Windows systems. Hit the jump for the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 Release Notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 Release Notes
New Game Support
- Marvel Rivals
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Slitterhead
- Delta Force
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
AI Development on Radeon
- Official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) enables users with supported hardware to develop with AMD ROCm™ software on a Windows system, eliminating the need for dual boot set ups.
- WSL 2 Support has been added for: ONNX Runtime, TensorFlow, Beta support on Triton
- Find more information on ROCm on Radeon compatibility here and configuration of Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) here.
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
HYPR-Tune support allows HYPR-RX to enable in-game technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2. Support has been added to automatically configure AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution with frame generation in:
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- MechWarrior 5: Clans
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Expanded Vulkan Extension Suppor
- VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock
- VK_KHR_compute_shader_derivatives
- Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan extension support.
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while using llama.cpp. This may also impact Ollama and LM Studio.
- Texture corruption may appear while playing The Crew Motorfest.
- System crash may be observed when first launching SteamVR while using Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application freeze may be observed while loading a save file in Monster Hunter: World.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000 series and above series graphics products.
- H.264 encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
Known Issues
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
- Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.
- Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2) support can be found here.