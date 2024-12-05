AMD finally releases Radeon Adrenaline driver for STALKER 2, Dragon Age, and more

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 WHQL driver for Radeon GPUs adds new game support to a few major PC games that have been out for weeks.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 WHQL driver introduces support for new games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, along with AI development enhancements via Windows Subsystem for Linux. It also expands HYPR-Tune and Vulkan extension support, while addressing various performance and stability issues.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 WHQL driver for Radeon owners is here, and it seems Team Red is playing a little catch-up as it includes new game support for several high-profile releases that have been out for weeks - including Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

New game support often means performance optimizations and stability tweaks, which is why major driver updates arrive in time for new releases. In addition to the games mentioned above, Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 also adds support for Marvel Rivals, Slitterhead, and Detal Force.

Outside of game-specific support, the latest driver is good news for AI developers as it brings official support for Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL 2), which allows AMD ROCm software development on Windows systems. Hit the jump for the full AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 Release Notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 Release Notes