AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition for Radeon GPUs just got it biggest update in years

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 is a big one, with support for the new Radeon RX 9070 Series, FSR 4, AI tools, and a lot more.

Last week AMD launched its first RDNA 4 GPUs with the release of the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT - two cards that have received universally positive reviews thanks to their performance, improvements in key areas like ray-tracing and AI, and pricing. RDNA 4's debut also saw the release of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 - the most significant Radeon driver release in years.

Hardware-wise, it supports a wide range of new GPUs and Ryzen CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics. For RDNA 4 early adopters, driver-level support for the latest and most impressive AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) upscaling is finally a worthy alternative to NVIDIA's DLSS. Exclusive to RDNA 4 and the Radeon RX 9000 Series, FSR 4 is available in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1, which will override FSR in games with built-in AMD FSR 3.1 support to the new AI version.

AMD's driver-based Frame Generation, which is supported by several generations of RDNA graphics, has also been updated. AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2.1 promises improved image quality and reduced ghosting for a smoother experience.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition has added some new AI features for RDNA 4 owners that take advantage of the powerful new AI hardware in the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. AMD Chat is an offline GPU-powered AI chatbot and assistant that can analyze documents, generate images, and even answer questions related to Radeon software and hardware.AMD Image Inspector is a very cool addition as it leverages AI by taking screenshots to provide AMD's hardware team data to address potential issues with games.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 also adds a brand-new AMD Install Manager for installing and updating various drivers and components, boost AI performance in several applications, and even add new FragPunk and Split Fiction game support. Head here to download the latest driver, and check out the full release notes below.