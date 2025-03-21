Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on a Radeon GPU? Grab the latest Adrenalin Edition Beta Driver

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 Optional Update driver is here adding support for Assassin's Creed Shadows and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows is not available on PC and consoles, and based on reviews and feedback, the game is a lot better than the negative press surrounding it for months would have you believe. Our own Jak Connor is currently playing it (check out his impressions on the first few hours), and although it's not perfect, it does sound like a worthy follow-up to previous entries like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows is out now.

And with a million people playing the game on its first day of release, odds are that quite a few PC gamers jumping into the Japanese action and stealth will be rocking AMD Radeon GPUs - including the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. If that's you, you'll probably want to grab the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 Optional Update driver, which adds support for the game, alongside The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

As a beta release, you won't get an official "update your driver notification," so be sure to go through the following Release Notes to see if it fixes any issues you've been encountering. There are fixes for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Counter-Strike 2, and other titles. Plus, fixes for crashes relating to high-refresh-rate displays and pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 Optional Update Release Notes