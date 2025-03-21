Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on a Radeon GPU? Grab the latest Adrenalin Edition Beta Driver

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows is not available on PC and consoles, and based on reviews and feedback, the game is a lot better than the negative press surrounding it for months would have you believe. Our own Jak Connor is currently playing it (check out his impressions on the first few hours), and although it's not perfect, it does sound like a worthy follow-up to previous entries like Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
And with a million people playing the game on its first day of release, odds are that quite a few PC gamers jumping into the Japanese action and stealth will be rocking AMD Radeon GPUs - including the new Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. If that's you, you'll probably want to grab the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 Optional Update driver, which adds support for the game, alongside The Last of Us Part II Remastered.
As a beta release, you won't get an official "update your driver notification," so be sure to go through the following Release Notes to see if it fixes any issues you've been encountering. There are fixes for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Counter-Strike 2, and other titles. Plus, fixes for crashes relating to high-refresh-rate displays and pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 Optional Update Release Notes
New Game Support
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Incorrect gamma is exhibited while playing Counter-Strike 2 and using MSAA x8 on Radeon RX 9070 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash may be observed in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when settings are set to "Very Ultra" quality and Path Tracing is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the default Ray Tracing settings as a temporary workaround.
- 3rd party tools that rely on our ADL SDK for detecting ROPs count will incorrectly report 64 ROPs.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while playing Assetto Corsa Competizione on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while pressing Alt-Tab during gameplay on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6000 Series.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while using multiple high refresh rate (+120Hz) monitors with HDMI connections.
- Windows Update may overwrite the installed AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with an older version of the graphics driver on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
Developer Updates
- AMD Radeon Developer Tool Suite (RDTS) update with support for AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards is available now.
- AMD FSR 3.1 is now supported in over 110 available and upcoming games. Update your games with the AMD FidelityFX SDK to have our latest technology, including AMD FSR 4 support.
- Stay tuned to the GPUOpen news feed and social channels for the latest updates for developers.
Known Issues
- System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings.
- Performance logging notifications from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may appear while using the Right Alt + L hotkey if the Microsoft Windows display language is not English.
- Intermittent crash of AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may be observed while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart with AMD Image Inspector enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD Image Inspector as a temporary workaround.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed when using YouTube on the Microsoft Edge web browser immediately after a driver install. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to restart Microsoft Edge and relaunch YouTube as a temporary workaround.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- After completing a driver upgrade on certain laptops, users may experience intermittent failures for the integrated camera to start. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to use the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows and use our previous recommended driver, available here.
- Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.
- Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing chipset drivers using AMD Install Manager.
- Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products.