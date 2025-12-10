AMD Radeon Adrenalin 25.12.1 Drivers with FSR Redstone for Radeon RX 9000 Series is here

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 is here, and it adds official support for FSR 'Redstone,' which launched earlier today. For a breakdown on everything you need to know about FSR 'Redstone,' check out our main story on the technology, which includes the new AI-powered FSR Upscaling, FSR Frame Generation, FSR Ray Regeneration, and FSR Radiance Caching - which now fall under the AMD FSR banner.
As we've seen with the launch of FSR 4 earlier this year, which has been renamed to FSR upscaling (ML), the FSR 'Redstone' suite is exclusive to the latest RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards. With over 200 games set to add FSR 'Redstone' by the end of the year, AMD FSR just got its most significant update since the technology first debuted.
The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 drivers for Radeon GPUs are available for all RDNA gamers, as they also include some fixes for existing issues, alongside adding support for new workstation GPUs, the Radeon AI PRO R9600D and Radeon AI PRO R9700S. Here are the full Release Notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 Release Notes
New Features
- Support for AMD FSR "Redstone"
New Product Support
- AMD Radeon AI PRO R9600D
- AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700S
Fixed Issues
- Radeon Anti-Lag 2 option may not be available while playing Counter-Strike 2 (DX11) with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT.
- Intermittent system crashes may be observed while using some high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 displays during display standby.
- Intermittent application freeze when using the in-game Radeon Overlay.
- Intermittent application crash when playing ARC Raiders on the Blue Gate map on Radeon RX 9000 series products.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Battlefield 6 on AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Roblox Player (Car Zone Racing & Drifting) when task switching between media on Radeon RX 7000 series products.
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Battlefield 6 with AMD Record and Stream on some AMD Graphics Products.
- Some shadows may not render correctly while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on some AMD Graphics Products. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.