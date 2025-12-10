AMD Radeon Adrenalin 25.12.1 Drivers with FSR Redstone for Radeon RX 9000 Series is here

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 introduces official support for FSR "Redstone," featuring AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, ray regeneration, and radiance caching exclusive to RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs. The update also adds new Radeon AI PRO GPUs and fixes multiple stability and performance issues.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 is here, and it adds official support for FSR 'Redstone,' which launched earlier today. For a breakdown on everything you need to know about FSR 'Redstone,' check out our main story on the technology, which includes the new AI-powered FSR Upscaling, FSR Frame Generation, FSR Ray Regeneration, and FSR Radiance Caching - which now fall under the AMD FSR banner.

As we've seen with the launch of FSR 4 earlier this year, which has been renamed to FSR upscaling (ML), the FSR 'Redstone' suite is exclusive to the latest RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards. With over 200 games set to add FSR 'Redstone' by the end of the year, AMD FSR just got its most significant update since the technology first debuted.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 drivers for Radeon GPUs are available for all RDNA gamers, as they also include some fixes for existing issues, alongside adding support for new workstation GPUs, the Radeon AI PRO R9600D and Radeon AI PRO R9700S. Here are the full Release Notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.12.1 Release Notes