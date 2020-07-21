Sabrent has yet another world first: 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for $770

Sabrent appears to launch its new Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280, but this time in a gigantic 4TB capacity. 8TB is not far away.

I've just spotted Sabrent's new SSD that it should likely unveil any minute now while trawling Amazon, with a new Rocket Q4 NVMe 4.0 SSD that comes in a 4TB capacity -- another world first for Sabrent.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Sabrent's new 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD has read speeds of up to an insane 4900MB/sec (4.9GB/sec) while writes are at up to 3500MB/sec (3.5GB/sec). As for pricing, the Sabrent 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD costs $770 -- a big premium from the 2TB that costs $320. You can get it without the heat sink for $750.

But you're getting 4TB of insane-fast PCIe 4.0-powered NVMe SSD storage... if you want the very best... Sabrent has your back, but it'll cost you a kidney. The 8TB version of Sabrent's Rocket Q4 NVMe SSD family could cost a pretty penny now, where we could be looking at up to $1600-$2000 at this rate.

Still, it's incredibly exciting to see Sabrent just dominating the SSD market release after release, and now with the world's first 4TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

I mean, the company only just launched its new -- and worlds first 8TB external SSD in the new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB. Before that, Sabrent unveiled the world's first 8TB NVMe M.2 SSD with the Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 (our review here) the flagship Rocket Q -- until a PCIe 4.0 version of it drops (4TB is here now, 8TB can't be far away).

You can buy the Sabrent 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD on Amazon here.

Last updated: Jul 21, 2020 at 07:15 pm CDT