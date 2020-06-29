Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads

Sabrent's new Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB offers 2.7GB/sec reads thanks to Thunderbolt 3 tech.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 29, 2020 at 8:28 am CDT

Sabrent has been going from strength to strength in the storage market lately, unleashing the world's first 8TB SSD (our review here) and now the company has just released the world's first external 8TB SSD.

View 6 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 02 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 03 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 06 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 01 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 05 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 04 | TweakTown.com

The new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB is powered by Thunderbolt 3 or any USB port, offering a huge 2700MB/sec (2.7GB/sec) reads on Thunderbolt 3 while older USB you're going to see up to 900MB/sec. The drive is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities.

As for price, we're looking at $170, $220, $360, $830, and a huge $1600 for the 8TB flagship external SSD. The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q can detects between Thunderbolt 3 or USB automatically, with integrated temperature and health monitoring systems keeping tabs on your super-huge and super-fast external SSD.

It's the first drive that offers Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 connectivity, offering huge speeds of up to 2.7GB/sec with no external power supply and full plug-and-play ease.

  • Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 500GB - $170
  • Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 1TB - $220
  • Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 2TB - $360
  • Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 4TB - $830
  • Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 8TB - $1600
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 02 | TweakTown.comSabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 03 | TweakTown.com
Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 04 | TweakTown.comSabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 05 | TweakTown.com

You can buy the drives from Amazon right now.

Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads 06 | TweakTown.com

Last updated: Jun 29, 2020 at 08:34 am CDT

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB USB 3.2 / Thunderbolt 3 External SSD (SB-XTMQ-8TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1599.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/29/2020 at 8:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.