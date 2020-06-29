Sabrent unleashes world's first 8TB external SSD: 2.7GB/sec reads

Sabrent has been going from strength to strength in the storage market lately, unleashing the world's first 8TB SSD (our review here) and now the company has just released the world's first external 8TB SSD.

The new Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 8TB is powered by Thunderbolt 3 or any USB port, offering a huge 2700MB/sec (2.7GB/sec) reads on Thunderbolt 3 while older USB you're going to see up to 900MB/sec. The drive is available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities.

As for price, we're looking at $170, $220, $360, $830, and a huge $1600 for the 8TB flagship external SSD. The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q can detects between Thunderbolt 3 or USB automatically, with integrated temperature and health monitoring systems keeping tabs on your super-huge and super-fast external SSD.

It's the first drive that offers Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 connectivity, offering huge speeds of up to 2.7GB/sec with no external power supply and full plug-and-play ease.

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 500GB - $170

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 1TB - $220

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 2TB - $360

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 4TB - $830

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q - 8TB - $1600

You can buy the drives from Amazon right now.

Last updated: Jun 29, 2020 at 08:34 am CDT