Sabrent Rocket Q NVMe 8TB SSD Review

One SSD to rule them all? Sabrent's incredible 8TB M.2 SSD might be the one. Here's our full review.

Jon Coulter | Jun 8, 2020
Rating: 94%
Introduction

Just when we thought we had seen it all, here comes Sabrent with another mind-blowing M.2 NVMe SSD. As we recently reviewed Sabrent's 4TB M.2 SSDs, we were thinking, this is incredible, 4TB of fast NVMe storage on an SSD the size of a stick of gum. How could it get any better than this? Well, doubling the capacity to a whopping 8TB is how.

As you may imagine, fitting 8TB of flash on an M.2 x 2280 PCB along with DRAM and SSD controller is not easy to do. You need 1TB per flash package for starters. For the flash, Sabrent chose Micron's class-leading N28 96-layer 4-bit (QLC) 1024Gb die flash configured with eight die per package. Now you need a powerful 8-channel controller with a small footprint.

Sabrent is employing its RKT3 controller, which is a collaborative design based on Phison's E12S 8-channel controller. Sabrent's RKT3 controller is an ultra-compact BGA design that is compact enough to enable 8-flash packages and two 8Gb (1GB) DDR3 DRAM packages to coexist on a tiny 22mm x 80mm M.2 PCB. Needless to say, Sabrent put a ton of effort and expertise into producing the world's highest capacity consumer M.2 NVMe SSD.

High capacity brings with it high endurance and a large dynamic SLC cache. Endurance is very good checking in at 1.8 petabytes, which is the world's highest for a consumer 4-bit SSD. The drives dynamic SLC cache capacity can be as high as 2TB, depending on how full the drive is. The Rocket Q 8TB also sports the highest random read IOPS capabilities for any consumer QLC SSD checking in at a whopping 550K at QD32. Amazing.

Now that we know what makes this monster tick, let's take a closer look at Sabrent's latest and greatest.

Drive Details

As expected, Sabrent's 8TB Rocket Q NVMe SSD ships in the same unique white themed packaging as the rest of its QLC offerings. An aluminum clamshell container and dense foam interior guards against shipping damage. The drive itself is embellished with a pure copper thermal label affixed to the controller side of the SSD. Also included is a printed installation guide.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Jon Coulter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jon Coulter

Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

