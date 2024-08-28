HighPoint's new 128TB Gen4 AIC card has 16 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs: costs $25,999

HighPoint announces its new RocketAIC 7749M2: the world's first 128TB Gen4 x16 AIC card with up to 16 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs and costs $25,999.

HighPoint has just unleashed its new RocketAIC 7749M2, the world's first 128TB Gen4 x16 AIC drive family, supporting up to 16 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen4 SSDs for a total of 128GB Gen4 SSDs at up to 28GB/sec insanity.

You'll be able to buy two different variantsof HighPoint's new RocketAIC 7749M2 AIC card: 64TB and 128TB of Gen4 SSD goodness. The 64TB option includes the RocketAIC 7749MC AIC and 16 x Samsung 990 PRO 4TB SSDs for a total of 64TB Gen4 SSDs for $9900.

The monster 128TB Gen4 SSD configuration includes the HighPoint RocketAIC 7749M2 and 16 x Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSDs for a total of 128TB (!!!) of Gen4 SSDs for a much higher $25,999.

Now, HighPoint's solutions aren't for everyone, not for the everyday gamer, but for workstation users and content creators on something like an AMD Ryzen Threadripper system and lots of PCIe lanes... the HighPoint RocketAIC 7749M2 with 128TB of Gen4 SSDs at 28GB/sec will be a godsend.

The skinny on HighPoint's new RocketAIC 7749M2:

  • World's first PCIe Gen4 x16 NVMe RAID drive available with up to 128TB of pre-configured M.2 storage
  • Turnkey solution for professional workstation and server platforms designed to accommodate high-speed, data-intensive AI, ML, media, scientific & medical workloads
  • Proven PCIe Switch Architecture and Advanced cooling solution enhance reliability and maximize transfer throughput up to 28GB/s
