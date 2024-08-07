Sabrent Rocket 4 4TB coming soon: teases Rocket 5 SSDs, lots of storage leadership at FMS 2024

Sabrent has been enjoying FMS 2024 so far, teasing its array of Rocket SSDs -- in both Gen4 and Gen5 -- and its upcoming Thunderbolt 5-based Rocket XTRM5 external SSD.

The company showed off all of its leading SSDs at FMS 2024 this week, including the Rocket 4 in both 1TB and 2TB capacities (and the larger Rocket 4 4TB teased, which is coming soon) and the Gen5-ready Rocket 5 in 1TB, 2TB, and the larger 4TB capacity. Sabrent also had its Rocket Nano 2242 in 1TB, and the Rocket Q4 (it's so cute) in 2TB on the show floor at FMS 2024.

Our SSD review Jon Coulter said in his review of Sabrent's new Rocket 5 4TB SSD: "Sabrent is back to doing Sabrent things. We love it and can't help but admire their strategic move to wait for a final form E26 14,000 MB/s SSD before jumping into the PCIe Gen5 fray and then being the first among storage retailers with it. Additionally, making their first Rocket 5 offering to be fully reviewed its highest capacity, most over the top 4TB model, is exactly what Sabrent has done historically".

He wrapped up his review saying: "Sabrent's Rocket 5 4TB is the world's highest-performing retail SSD of its kind to ever cross our test bench and, as such, has earned top honors as an Editor's Choice award recipient".