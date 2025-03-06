Sabrent unleashes monster-sized 30.72TB enterprise SSD for high-intensity workloads

Sabrent has just unleashed its new Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2/U.3 NVMe SSD: 1.92TB up to 30.72TB for high-intensity workloads.

TL;DR: Sabrent has launched the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U2/U.3 NVMe SSD, designed for high-intensity enterprise workloads. It offers capacities from 1.92TB to 30.72TB, with up to 7GB/sec read and 6.8GB/sec write speeds. Sabrent has launched the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U2/U.3 NVMe SSD, designed for high-intensity enterprise workloads. It offers capacities from 1.92TB to 30.72TB, with up to 7GB/sec read and 6.8GB/sec write speeds.

Sabrent has just unveiled its first massive-capacity SSD with the introduction of the Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U2/U.3 NVMe SSD which has been designed for the enterprise with high-intensity workloads.

The new Sabrent Rocket Enterprise SSD comes in capacities of between 1.92TB up to a huge 30.72TB, with up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) sequential reads and up to 6.8GB/sec (6800MB/sec) sequential writes, with up to 1600K IOPS for 4K random reads. It has everything you need for AI workloads, server applications, and large-scale data management.

Sabrent's massive 30.72TB SSD is built to withstand up to one drive write per day (DWPD) at up to over 56PBW with the 30.72TB model. UBER is at <1 sector per 10^18 bits read with an MTBF of 2.5M hours. The drive is also durable to survive various environments. This is not your usual retail consumer SSD. It supports E2E metadata protection, namespaces, and power loss protection (PLP) as well as NVMe-MI over SMBus and VPD. The drive also has intelligent thermal management to protect data.

Sabrent Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2 NVMe SSD:

The Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2 NVMe SSD (SB-P4U2) is the singular high-performance, high-endurance storage solution for demanding enterprise workloads. It's built to survive in tough environments with consistent performance.

The Rocket Enterprise is available from 1.92TB to 30.72TB at up to 7,000/6,800 MB/s for sequential R/W performance and up to 1,600K/180K IOPS for 4K random reads and writes. Sustained QD1 4K RND as low as 90µs/15µs.

An essential part of your toolkit

The Rocket Enterprise PCIe 4.0 U.2 NVMe SSD (SB-P4U2) is a high-performance, high-endurance storage solution for enterprise workloads and environments. The U.2 connector supports PCIe 4.0 performance of up to 7,000/6,800 MB/s for sequential read and write and up to 1,600K/180K IOPS for 4K random reads and writes. In addition, it can handle sustained QD1 random 4K reads and writes with latencies as low as 90µs/15µs for high QoS and availability. This performance scales with drive capacity, and we offer the Rocket Enterprise from 1.92TB to 30.72TB for maximum flexibility. Get exactly what you need, nothing more and nothing less.

Durability is also exemplary, made rugged for challenging environments and high write endurance. The Rocket Enterprise can handle up to one drive write per day (DWPD), or up to over 56PBW for the largest capacity model (30.72TB). Errors are minimized with an UBER of <1 sector per 10^18 bits read and an MTBF of 2.5M hours. Other critical enterprise features are also supported including E2E metadata protection, power loss protection, namespaces, NVMe-MI over SMBus, VPD, crypto erase, and more, with encryption optionally available on demand. This is the storage solution for your toughest server workloads.