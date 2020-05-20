Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sabrent unveils world's first 8TB NVMe M.2 SSD: up to 3.4GB/sec reads

Sabrent welcomes the world-first 8TB M.2 SSD with their new Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280

Anthony Garreffa | May 20, 2020 at 09:13 pm CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

Sabrent is celebrating quite a big deal today, with the storage leader unveiling the latest member of its Rocket Q family of SSDs with the world's first 8TB NVMe M.2 SSD.

The new Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 is a new M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD that comes in a new 8TB capacity, joining its siblings in the 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Inside, Sabrent packs 3D QLC NAND Flash memory that is capable of reaching the lofty heights of 3.4GB/sec reads, and up to 3GB/sec writes.

Sabrent is tapping Phison's E12S controller (like the rest of the Rocket Q SSDs) but the company hasn't quite detailed out the drive in terms of Random 4K read/writes, but we should expect some stellar specs and speeds from the 8TB drive.

More details:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface
  • PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning
