Sabrent has some amazing deals on Amazon right now: Rocket 4 Plus 2TB SSD is 20% off at $219.99

Sabrent has some super limited-time deals on Amazon right now, including the super-fast Rocket 4 Plus SSD in 2TB for 20% off, reducing its price from $274.99 down to just $219.99. There's more storage savings, so let's dive right in.

First off, the 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (Latest Version) (SB-RKT4P-2TB) drops 20% down to $219.99, which is a steal if you need an ultra-fast Gen4 SSD inside of your gaming PC. Next up we've got the Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSD in the M.2 2230 form factor, also enjoying 20% discount bringing its price down from $124.99 to just $99.99.

If you're after a nano-sized external SSD, the Sabrent 1TB Rocket Nano XTRM External SSD with read speeds of up to 2.7GB/sec (2700MB/sec) for $149.99, down from $169.99 (12% discount). It wouldn't be a storage bonanza without some more deals, including the Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with a slim design and fast data transfer for $14.95 (25% discount) down from $19.99.

If you don't need 2TB of SSD goodness, Sabrent has the 1TB Rocket NVMe Gen4 SSD with up to 5GB/sec (5000MB/sec) reads with 20% discount, dropping from $124.99 to just $99.99 with these Amazon sales.

Sabrent has its Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch with peripheral sharing and 3 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C 40Gbps ports, 2 x USB-C charging 60W (PD 3.0), 4 x USB Type-A ports with 10Gbps, and support for 3 x 4K 144Hz or 8K 60Hz monitors with 14% discount, bringing the $349.99 list price down to $299.99.

There's also the Sabrent USB Type-C Dual 4K Universal Docking Station with USB-C Power Delivery on special, with 18% discount bringing its list price down from $229.99 to just $188.95.

You can check out all of Sabrent's huge Amazon specials right here and grab yourself something while the discounts are hot, just like the read speeds on their SSDs (sorry, I had to, pun intended).

SABRENT 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD Extreme Performance (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

$219.99
$219.99
$339.99
$339.99
