Three major medical groups have pleaded to Americans do these things

The United States is seeing a resurgence of the coronavirus, and now three major medical groups have issued at statement o the public about what they can do to battle the coronavirus.

An open letter released to the public by the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association has expressed to the public that as states began to reopen, people abandoned some of the steps taken that were made to made progress. Here's what the statement said, "But in the weeks since states began reopening, some of the steps that were critical to the progress we made were too quickly abandoned. And we are now watching in real-time as a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases is erasing our hard-won gains."

The statement goes onto say that the three groups are urging the American public to take the necessary and simple steps to start curbing the virus once again. "This is why as physicians, nurses, hospital and health system leaders, researchers and public health experts, we are urging the American public to take the simple steps we know will help stop the spread of the virus: wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing, and washing hands." The letter also touches on Dr. Fauci mentioning that if drastic change isn't made across the nation that we could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases each day if citizens don't take the correct precautions.

Three recommended things to battle coronavirus:

Wearing a face mask,

Maintaining physical distancing

Washing hands

At the time of writing this, the United States is about to breach the 3 million confirmed cases mark, and over 130,284 people have died. For more information, check out this letter here.

