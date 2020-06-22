EA boss on Battlefield 6: we have some 'crazy ambitious ideas'

EA on Battlefield 6: 'we are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before'

The last couple of Battlefield games have not caught my attention, and with DICE splintered apart from the developers who made classics like Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 -- there is a glimmer of hope that Battlefield 6 could be an all-out chaos fest unlike anything we've seen before.

The hype is real, where EA recently teased what I think is an entire building collapsing during its recent EA Play 2020 event -- where during the event EA boss Laura Miele dialed the hype meter for Battlefield 6 up to 11. She said: "Our studios are taking their crazy ambitious ideas and making them real".

Miele continued, adding: "Every console generation DICE sets the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation. We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before".

A next-gen Battlefield game with epic battles at a "scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before"... alright, color me excited. I expect over 100 people in a server at once, up from the 64 players in previous Battlefield games, and an absolute next-gen destruction and physics set of technologies for Battlefield 6.

I think the next-gen faces we saw in the EA Play 2020 video will be powering the single-player side of Battlefield 6, but I -- and I'm sure many others, don't care about single-player Battlefield. We want those insane "only in Battlefield" moments out of the previous genre-defining multiplayer experience.

EA is currently kicking ass with developer Respawn and its free-to-play battle royale giant Apex Legends, so it would be nice to also see DICE return to form with Battlefield 6.

We still have a while to wait for a next-gen Battlefield game, with EA planning to release a next-gen Battlefield game on next-gen consoles by March 31, 2022. That is nearly two years away, so I'm hoping we see Battlefield 6 sometime in 2021 (earlier would be nice, DICE).