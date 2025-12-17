EA conquers US sales charts with 6 of the top 20 best-selling games of 2025

Electronic Arts has 6 out of the 20 best-selling games of 2025 so far in the United States, performance which underlines its $55 billion valuation.

TL;DR: Circana's 2025 report shows Electronic Arts leads US game sales with six of the top 20 best-selling titles, including Battlefield 6 as number one. EA dominates revenue rankings, surpassing Microsoft and Sony, while preparing for a $55 billion privatization to support long-term growth and creative freedom.

Circana's latest games industry report reveals that Electronic Arts currently has 6 out of the 20 top best-selling games in the United States.

EA is enjoying success in the US, where it has captured a top position as the best-selling publisher for the year in terms of dollar sales. According to new data from analyst firm Circana, not only does Battlefield 6 reign as the top-selling game of the year, but EA titles represent nearly one-third of the best-selling games of 2025 in the US.

A quick comparison shows that EA made up 6 out of the 20 best-sellers of the year so far, which runs from January to the end of November. Microsoft/Xbox follow up in second place with 5 titles on the list, and both Take-Two Interactive and Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation have three titles each.

The data itself includes full game sales across physical and digital channels, and is not measured on unit sales, but rather the revenue in USD that's earned from each sale. It's worth noting that all of EA's games sell for $70 except for Split Fiction, which is $50, and the MVP Bundle, which includes both Madden NFL and the College Football games, is $150.

EA's breakdown looks like this:

#1 - Battlefield 6

#5 - EA Sports College Football 26

#6 - Madden NFL 26

#11 - EA Sports FC 26

#18 - Split Fiction

#20 - EA Sports MVP Bundle 2025

It's also worth mentioning that the info does not include revenue generated from add-on content--if that were the case, it's possible that Call of Duty would have beaten Battlefield 6 insofar as dollar sales.

EA is set to go private in a $55 billion leveraged buyout--the largest-ever in tech history. EA management says that this deal, which is principally funded by Saudi Arabia's PIF, will help the company plan 10 years into the future.

Xbox studios boss Matt Booty also reflects on the buyout, saying that EA's $55 billion valuable is representative of the company's future potential as much as its past billion-dollar performance.