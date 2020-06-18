I think EA just teased an entire building collapse in Battlefield 6

I think we might have just had our first glimpse of Battlefield 6, and now I want more.

EA just showed off a slew of its next-gen games during EA Play 2020, including a sneak peak at future games from BioWare, Criteron -- and even next-gen Battlefield games.

It seems as though we just got our first looks at Dragon Age 4 and what I'm hoping will be great this time around: Battlefield 6. We are getting a tease of what next-gen consoles and next-gen games can do, with the video below teasing an entire freaking building crumbling to the ground -- one of those "only in Battlefield" gameplay moments, I'd say.

The tease doesn't say or do much for Battlefield, but Laura Miele -- the Chief Studios Officer at EA, teases: "We're creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before".

I hope "fidelity" isn't just crazy graphics like we saw with Battlefield 1, where no one really used the ray tracing technology. Battlefield used to be known for its insane destruction technology, so I'd love to see not just a return to form -- but a return to dominance from EA DICE when it comes to next-gen destruction in Battlefield 6.

DICE have said that Battlefield 6 would "blow people's minds" on next-gen consoles, and I think we should prepare our minds right now.