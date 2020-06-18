flameTRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 price leak: $499 standard, $399 digital, Nov. 20 launchflame

I think EA just teased an entire building collapse in Battlefield 6

I think we might have just had our first glimpse of Battlefield 6, and now I want more.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 18, 2020 at 9:11 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

EA just showed off a slew of its next-gen games during EA Play 2020, including a sneak peak at future games from BioWare, Criteron -- and even next-gen Battlefield games.

It seems as though we just got our first looks at Dragon Age 4 and what I'm hoping will be great this time around: Battlefield 6. We are getting a tease of what next-gen consoles and next-gen games can do, with the video below teasing an entire freaking building crumbling to the ground -- one of those "only in Battlefield" gameplay moments, I'd say.

The tease doesn't say or do much for Battlefield, but Laura Miele -- the Chief Studios Officer at EA, teases: "We're creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before".

I hope "fidelity" isn't just crazy graphics like we saw with Battlefield 1, where no one really used the ray tracing technology. Battlefield used to be known for its insane destruction technology, so I'd love to see not just a return to form -- but a return to dominance from EA DICE when it comes to next-gen destruction in Battlefield 6.

DICE have said that Battlefield 6 would "blow people's minds" on next-gen consoles, and I think we should prepare our minds right now.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield V - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.18
$16.39$16.99$19.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/18/2020 at 8:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:static1.srcdn.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.