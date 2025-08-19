Black Ops 7 release date and super jump mechanic confirmed in new ad leak

Activision accidentally leaked an advertisement for Black Ops 7, confirming release date, mechanics, and more features ahead of the big Gamescom reveal.

TL;DR: A leaked ad reveals Call of Duty Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14, featuring a new super jump boost ability, a Metal Gear-style mech enemy, and a fantasy-themed boss. Activision will officially unveil the game at Gamescom 2025, positioning it as a strong contender against Battlefield 6.

A newly leaked advertisement confirms new features coming to Black Ops 7.

Activision is set to pull the wraps off Black Ops 7 tomorrow at Microsoft's big Gamescom 2025 press reveal, but some of the thunder of that announcement has been stolen.

The quick 14-second ad says a lot in such a short time, confirming that Black Ops 7 will launch on November 14 while also showing off the new super jump boost pack ability both in combat and in a cinematic cutscene sequence. Users have been careful to point out that this isn't a double-jump or a jetpack, but more of a heavily-amplified boost-jump with more aerial control insofar as movement.

There's also what appears to be a Metal Gear-style mech that attacks players, and a towering boss that breaks into the realm of fantasy, potentially even culminating in that crazy last campaign mission that ends in a big multiplayer battle.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7's Reznov challenge pack was also re-confirmed and the full gamut of the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition was briefly highlighted, showing off a multitude of skins and operator unlocks.

Activision is set to reveal Black Ops 7 tomorrow, August 20 as part of Microsoft's Gamescom 2025 plans.

This year's Call of Duty will be tested as EA prepares Battlefield 6's launch in October. Based on the beta numbers, the age-old battle between CoD and Battlefield is back, and Activision should have a heated FPS contender.

Then again, Call of Duty is so big that a single game in the series can outsell entire video game franchises, so CoD might be okay.