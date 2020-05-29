Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,613 Reviews & Articles | 60,980 News Posts

Sony to reveal PlayStation 5 console soon to get head start on leaks

Sony should finally reveal the PS5's final design in an effort to curb any production leaks

Derek Strickland | May 29, 2020 at 10:30 am CDT (3 mins, 15 secs time to read)

Bloomberg writer Takashi Mochizuki just brought up a good point: Sony is likely to reveal the PS5 so it can curb any leaked pictures that surface from production plants.

Sony to reveal PlayStation 5 console soon to get head start on leaks 12 | TweakTown.com

Sony's next-gen PS5 has just entered mass production. Both Sony and Microsoft are ordering huge quantities of 7nm SoCs from AMD to ensure their next-gen consoles are ready for Holiday 2020. We already know what the Xbox Series X looks like, but Sony has been secretive about the PlayStation 5's final console design. That should change quite soon.

The idea is that Sony wants to be the one that reveals the PS5, not an overseas plant worker who leaks fuzzy picture or makes a drawing of a production line console. The company has put in lots of investment in the next-gen console, and rightly so as it's the future of the billion-dollar PlayStation brand. This time it's different, though. The PS5 represents a true generational leap beyond anything we've seen before thanks to its highly-customized SoC, RAM memory, and PCIe 4.0 SSD synergy.

Sony to reveal PlayStation 5 console soon to get head start on leaks 3 | TweakTown.comSony to reveal PlayStation 5 console soon to get head start on leaks 4 | TweakTown.com

Fabrication workers have a history of prematurely revealing hardware and stealing the thunder from gaming's top companies. A Foxconn worker leaked the PlayStation 4 Pro in 2016, and somehow a PS4 Slim production model was purchased by a UK man in 2016, before Sony had announced the system.

Sony to reveal PlayStation 5 console soon to get head start on leaks 5 | TweakTown.com

Following the PS5's devkit leak months ago, Sony likely wants to curb any chance of production-level leaks. The PS5 devkit picture caused quite a stir in the gaming sphere, leading to rampant speculation on cooling, box design, and a fiery debate on RDNA vs RDNA 2.0 architectures.

A premature leak of the PS5 could be damaging if gamers and consumers infer unconfirmed details about the system. This typically leads to lots of misinformation flying around that can persuade people to avoid buying the next-gen console at launch.

For example, a specific case design could ignite the older rumored heating issues, despite Mark Cerny confirming the PS5 will have a "cost-effective, high-performance" cooling system that will make fans "very happy." I've said repeatedly that the PlayStation 5's finalized design shouldn't look like the devkit, and the cooling solution will ultimately determine the system's shape and form.

So when will Sony reveal the PlayStation 5 in full? Soon, but no one knows when.

Sony is expected to reveal PS5 games on June 3, and the hardware showcase should happen afterwards. In March, console architect Mark Cerny promised a PlayStation 5 teardown is on the way.

"As for details of the cooling solution, we're saving them for our teardown. I think you'll be quite happy with what the engineering team came up with."

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2020 at 7:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.