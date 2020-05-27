PlayStation 5 reveal event set for June 3, next-gen games to be shown

Sony will reveal the PS5's upcoming next-gen games slate in an event next Wednesday, June 3, sources tell Bloomberg

Sony plans to show off next-gen PlayStation 5 games during a special reveal event set for Wednesday, June 3, sources tell Bloomberg.

Although Sony has yet to announce plans, we now have multiple sources reporting on a June PS5 reveal event. The first event will center around PlayStation 5 games and Sony is said to carve up other announcements for separate reveals. The game selection could include a mix of next-gen exclusives as well as current-gen games that're enhanced on the new console.

Sony confirmed PS4 games will run on the PS5, and that the next-gen system's native boost mode is so powerful that all current-gen games have to be revamped to ensure compatibility.

The PlayStation 5 has three modes, two of which emulate PlayStation 4 performance:

Native Mode - F ully unlocks the Navi GPU at 2.23GHz for next-gen games

PS4 Pro Legacy Mode - Downscales the GPU to 911MHz, 218GB/sec bandwidth, and 64 ROPs to emulate the PS4 Pro

PS4 Legacy Mode - Drops the GPU to 800MHz with 176GB/sec bandwidth and 32 ROPs to emulate the base PS4

There's no official info from Sony yet--they company has been pretty quiet outside of a big technical deep-dive from console architect Mark Cerny--but we should expect news in the coming days.

Sony has since confirmed other major details of the PlayStation 5, including its ultra-fast 12-channel PCIe 4.0 SSD that hits 5.5GB/sec data speeds, a 7nm AMD SoC with a Zen 2 CPU and Navi RDNA 2 GPU running at variable frequencies, and 16GB of GDDR6 unified memory.

Mark Cerny also promised a full teardown of the PlayStation 5 is coming soon, complete with a showcase of the system's powerful cooling solution.