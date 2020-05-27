Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
PlayStation 5 reveal event set for June 3, next-gen games to be shown

Sony will reveal the PS5's upcoming next-gen games slate in an event next Wednesday, June 3, sources tell Bloomberg

Derek Strickland | May 27, 2020 at 10:17 am CDT (2 mins, 5 secs time to read)

Sony plans to show off next-gen PlayStation 5 games during a special reveal event set for Wednesday, June 3, sources tell Bloomberg.

Although Sony has yet to announce plans, we now have multiple sources reporting on a June PS5 reveal event. The first event will center around PlayStation 5 games and Sony is said to carve up other announcements for separate reveals. The game selection could include a mix of next-gen exclusives as well as current-gen games that're enhanced on the new console.

Sony confirmed PS4 games will run on the PS5, and that the next-gen system's native boost mode is so powerful that all current-gen games have to be revamped to ensure compatibility.

The PlayStation 5 has three modes, two of which emulate PlayStation 4 performance:

  • Native Mode - Fully unlocks the Navi GPU at 2.23GHz for next-gen games
  • PS4 Pro Legacy Mode - Downscales the GPU to 911MHz, 218GB/sec bandwidth, and 64 ROPs to emulate the PS4 Pro
  • PS4 Legacy Mode - Drops the GPU to 800MHz with 176GB/sec bandwidth and 32 ROPs to emulate the base PS4

There's no official info from Sony yet--they company has been pretty quiet outside of a big technical deep-dive from console architect Mark Cerny--but we should expect news in the coming days.

Sony has since confirmed other major details of the PlayStation 5, including its ultra-fast 12-channel PCIe 4.0 SSD that hits 5.5GB/sec data speeds, a 7nm AMD SoC with a Zen 2 CPU and Navi RDNA 2 GPU running at variable frequencies, and 16GB of GDDR6 unified memory.

Mark Cerny also promised a full teardown of the PlayStation 5 is coming soon, complete with a showcase of the system's powerful cooling solution.

God of War - PlayStation 4

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

