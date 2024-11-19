Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 console rumor: next-gen UDNA GPU from AMD, probably Zen 5 CPU too

TL;DR: Sony's PlayStation 6, expected in 2027, will feature AMD's UDNA GPU architecture and a Zen 4 or Zen 5 processor. The UDNA architecture will debut in AMD's Instinct MI400 and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs in 2026. Sony's PlayStation 6, expected in 2027, will feature AMD's UDNA GPU architecture and a Zen 4 or Zen 5 processor. The UDNA architecture will debut in AMD's Instinct MI400 and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs in 2026.

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console will use AMD's next-generation UDNA GPU architecture, mixed with a Zen 4 or (but probably more so) Zen 5 processor when it drops in 2027.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture will be the last one named with RDNA before the company moves to the "UDNA" GPU architecture, so the upcoming Radeon RX 8000 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards. In recent leaks, we've heard that AMD's upcoming Instinct MI400 and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will use the same UDNA architecture, with the UDNA architecture using an ALU design similar to GCN (Graphics Core Next).

We should expect UDNA-based gaming GPUs sometime in 2026, with the same GPU architecture finding its way into Sony's next-generation PS6 console. We should expect a newer Zen 4 or hopefully Zen 5 CPU inside of the PlayStation 6, as the PS5 and PS5 Pro are both using older-gen Zen 2-based CPUs.

Sony is also working on a next-generation PS-style handheld that I hope it appears as the PS6 handheld, with rumors not too long ago teasing that "There's two SoCs in development for next-gen, idk if it's a Series X/S situation or home console + handheld, but probably one of them will be affordable at least".

The new PS6 handheld is reportedly going to be capable of playing virtually everything from PS6 games (at lower details, rendering resolutions than the physical PS6 console) as well as PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. If Sony can do this, it would absolutely change the gaming handheld market, as Microsoft's response to that would be... interesting, to say the least.