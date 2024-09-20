The two PlayStation 6 rumors: one is the PS6 console, one is the new PS6 portable console

Sony has two different PlayStation 6 SoCs in development: one should be for a truly next-generation PlayStation 6 console, the other for a PS6 portable.

Sony has reportedly got two different PlayStation 6 SoCs in development right now, both are being provided by AMD and made by TSMC, with one of them being for the next-gen PlayStation 6 (PS6) console, and the other for a PS6-style handheld.

In a post on the NeoGAF forums, leaker KeplerL2 said: "There's two SoCs in development for next-gen, idk if it's a Series X/S situation or home console + handheld, but probably one of them will be affordable at least", and then replied to a question from another forum member, with KeplerL2 replying: "Yes the two SoCs I mentioned in that thread are for PS6".

This lines up with rumors we heard from leaker Moore's Law is Dead back in February 2024, where we heard about the "Vita 2" being a "PlayStation 6 Family" handheld that will launch "many years from now". The new PS6 handheld would offer amazing levels of performance in the future, but it won't match the next-gen PS6.

Sony's next-gen PS6 handheld should reportedly play virtually everything from PS6 games (albeit at lower detail and rendering resolution than the physical PS6) as well as PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. If... a big if Sony could pull that off, it would absolutely rule the console handheld market. Nintendo has its handheld corner with the Switch and soon Switch 2, Sony the console market with the PlayStation 5 and soon PlayStation 5 Pro... and Microsoft is suffering with the Xbox Series X and S.

A new PS6 portable would change the game in a world filling with portable gaming handhelds, with the likes of the Nintendo Switch, soon the Switch 2, ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and countless others on current-gen AMD APUs, and upcoming AMD APUs like Strix Halo in 2025.

