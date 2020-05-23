AMD's next-gen Navi21 teased, could be the Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD will be launching its next-gen Radeon graphics cards later this year, but now we're hearing more on Navi21 (aka Big Navi / Navi 2X -- more on that here), but also an upcoming Navi Refresh, something that should accompany the Matisse Refresh and purported Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT -- you can read about those here.

The new leaks are coming from HardwareLeaks, which "rogame" (on Twitter) operates -- has the Navi21 GPU IDs to share with the world. From these leaks, we get a picture of what AMD is going to do with the Navi Refresh and its upcoming Navi21 GPUs -- of which there will be 10 different SKUs released according to these GPU IDs.

We can see the flagship Navi21 XTX GPU that will be "similar to" the Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition graphics card, while the next one down on the list is the Navi21 XT which will replace the flagship Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. From there is the Navi21 XL which will be "similar to" the RX 5700, while the Navi21 XE will be "similar to" the RX 5600 XT.

The leaks suggest that Navi21 will have:

Up to 80 compute units/5120 GPU cores

A die size of around 505mm²

50% better performance per watt

HardwareLeaks, or 'rogame' writes: "All of this remains to be confirmed but, a spec sheet like this gives AMD a real fighting chance to not only be competitive in performance but also performance per watt, an area where they were lacking in recent years. Gaming performance aside, one of the many unknown mysteries about Navi21 is pricing and AMD's plan to segment such a big GPU".

We should expect AMD to push into the Radeon RX 6000 series family, meaning this is what we will see (these names aren't locked in, and could change at any time):

Navi21 XTX = Radeon RX 6700 XT (replaces Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition)

Navi21 XT = Radeon RX 6700 XT (replaces Radeon RX 5700 XT)

Navi21 XL = Radeon RX 6700 (replaces Radeon RX 5700)

Navi21 XE = Radeon RX 6600 XT (replaces Radeon RX 5600 XT)

Rogame also brings up the Navi10 Refresh of which there will be 3 "new" Navi10 variants that AMD will reportedly unveil in the coming months. This will be the:

Navi10 XT+ = Radeon RX 5700 XT replacement

Navi10 XM+ = Radeon RX 5600M replacement

Navi10 XTE+ = Radeon RX 5600 XT replacement

Last updated: May 23, 2020 at 05:11 am CDT