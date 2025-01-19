AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' launch will be 'bumpy' because of price pressure from NVIDIA

AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' graphics card launch will be 'bumpy' due to price pressure from NVIDIA and its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" graphics cards are nearly here, but it seems like the launch will be "bumpy" due to price pressure being applied by NVIDIA.

In a new post by PC Games Hardware moderator "pokerclock" AMD has already started distributing new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs to retailers, which is why we're seeing leaks of the new RDNA 4 cards over the last few days. In a new rumor, the weird launch of the new Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs might be deeper... financial arguments with retailers and AMD.

Pokerclock said: "since then, the Radeon RX 9070 and the Radeon RX 9070 XT have been appearing online, but no announcement has been made so far. PCGH moderator Pokerlock has now provided a possible reason for this: in a new user news article, he reports -- with reference to information from hardware retailers -- about problems with the launch price".

The post continued, adding: "According to Pokerclock, the reason for the ongoing chaos could be that AMD has set the launch price of the RX 9070 (XT) significantly too high. In order to keep the new graphics cards attractive, they would have to be reduced in price before the release".

In order RDNA 4-related news, leaker Moore's Law is Dead said that we could expect some stellar pricing from AMD with the tease of $599 for the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT and just $499 for the RX 9070 non-XT. We've got days left, with the full unveiling and unleashing of RDNA 4 taking place as NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs launch. Interesting times ahead.