AMD preps Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT for June 16

AMD's upcoming Matisse Refresh will battle Intel's new Comet Lake CPUs

Anthony Garreffa | May 22, 2020 at 11:32 pm CDT (1 min, 13 secs time to read)

We first heard wind of AMD's upcoming Matisse Refresh in some leaked news barely 24 hours ago, but now we have some even juicier stuff to talk about: the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT.

That's right, according to our friends at Wccftech, AMD is about to launch the Matisse Refresh with the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. The new Ryzen 3000 series CPUs would adopt the "XT" branding, something that Radeon fans will remember and love to see back in the ring.

The new rumor has AMD replacing the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X with the new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT processors -- but increasing the CPU clocks, having enhanced overclocking support, and dropping the price on the current-gen CPUs that they replace.

  • Ryzen 9 3900XT - 12C/24T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support
  • Ryzen 7 3800XT - 8C/16T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support
  • Ryzen 5 3600XT - 4C/8T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support

These new CPUs would compete directly against Intel's latest Comet Lake processors, in the just-launched Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K, and Core i5-10600K.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

