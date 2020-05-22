AMD preps Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT for June 16

We first heard wind of AMD's upcoming Matisse Refresh in some leaked news barely 24 hours ago, but now we have some even juicier stuff to talk about: the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT.

That's right, according to our friends at Wccftech, AMD is about to launch the Matisse Refresh with the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT processors. The new Ryzen 3000 series CPUs would adopt the "XT" branding, something that Radeon fans will remember and love to see back in the ring.

The new rumor has AMD replacing the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X with the new Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT processors -- but increasing the CPU clocks, having enhanced overclocking support, and dropping the price on the current-gen CPUs that they replace.

Ryzen 9 3900XT - 12C/24T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support

Ryzen 7 3800XT - 8C/16T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support

Ryzen 5 3600XT - 4C/8T + faster clocks + enhanced OC support

These new CPUs would compete directly against Intel's latest Comet Lake processors, in the just-launched Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K, and Core i5-10600K.