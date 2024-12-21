All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

RDNA 4 smiles for the camera: this could be AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8800 XT reference GPU

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8800 XT flagship reference graphics card rumor: AMD running a new ad campaign on Reddit, teases RDNA 4 GPU.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 8800 XT graphics card, featuring a triple-fan design and LED-illuminated logo, was reportedly teased on Reddit. It is expected to pair with Ryzen 9 processors, suggesting a Zen 5 and RDNA 4 combination in 2025. This comes as AMD prepares to compete with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series.

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8800 XT graphics card has reportedly appeared on Reddit in the form of an advertising campaign on the site by AMD... flagship RDNA 4 might have just been teased.

RDNA 4 smiles for the camera: this could be AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 8800 XT reference GPU 53
2

The purported Radeon RX 8800 XT graphics card has a triple-fan design with a sleek black and silver aesthetic, with an LED--illuminated Radeon logo on the side. The purported RX 8800 XT is sitting alongside a Ryzen 9 series processor, so we should expect Zen 5 + RDNA 4 combos in 2025.

We don't know of the ad is still running on Reddit, as it could've been taken down by AMD... if it is real, a ninja reveal like this with an "oops, uhhh we made a mistake and now we'll pull this ad" makes sense, as AMD is going to need everything it can get to begin to fight off the tidal wave of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs at CES 2025, when RDNA 4 is unveiled.

AMD will be fully detailing its next-generation RDNA 4 architecture and new flagship Radeon RX 8800 XT graphics card at CES 2025, not aiming for the high-end this time, leaving NVIDIA to dominate with its GeForce RTX 5080 16GB and ultra-enthusiast RTX 5090 32GB graphics cards. NVIDIA will lean into using next-gen GDDR7 memory also, while AMD will be leaning on faster GDDR6 memory than RDNA 3 cards are using.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

