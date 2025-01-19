All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked

AMD's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT 'RDNA 4' graphics card leaked internal benchmarks tease same gaming perf in rasterization as the RTX 4080.

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT, based on RDNA 4, shows promising benchmarks, often matching or surpassing NVIDIA's RTX 4080 in various games. It uses slightly less power than the RTX 4080 and excels in ray tracing compared to RDNA 3. The RX 9070 non-XT offers competitive performance against the RTX 4070 Ti.

AMD's upcoming flagship RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has some juicy leaked benchmarks, teasing gaming performance against NVIDIA's now previous-gen GeForce RTX 4080.

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked 104
5

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're greeted with benchmarks for Navi 48 XTX (64 CUs) and Navi 48 XT (56CUs) against the RTX 5080 in multiple benchmarks including Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 6, Hitman, F1 23, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Borderlands 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cyberpunk 2077.

In all of these gaming benchmarks, AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card either beats the GeForce RTX 4080, or equals it, or loses by just a few FPS... some great results out of RDNA 4, if AMD can price the RX 9070 XT competitively enough against NVIDIA. Also remember that AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT uses just over 300W of power, while the RTX 4080 has a slightly higher TDP of 320W.

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 non-XT is also offering similar levels of rasterization performance to the RTX 4070 Ti, which is not bad at all for a 220W card... and could cost just $499.

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked 86
5

There's also a look at the flagship RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card being benched against the RX 9070 XT, and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, as well the RX 7900 XT.

The benchmarks include Black Myth: Wukong (RT on High, 1080p upscale to 4K), Hitman 3 (High settings), F1 23 (High settings), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra settings), and finally, Cyberpunk 2077 (RT + Ultra settings). You can see that the new RX 9070 XT either falls just short of the RX 7900 XTX, equals it, or just beats it (we're talking about 1FPS more).

AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked 85
5

Not great, not bad... but RDNA 4 is all about optimization and tweaks under hood, with MLID leaking out with ray tracing (RT) benchmarks of the new RDNA 4 GPU and that is far more surprising. With RT enabled, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT smokes the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, and the RX 7900 non-XT almost doubles the performance of the RX 7800 XT, too.

Photo of the XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: XFX Speedster MERC310 Radeon RX 7900XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$689.99 USD
$689.99 USD $679.99 USD
Buy
$709.99 USD
$709.99 USD -
Buy
-
$1060.66 CAD $2029.99 CAD
Buy
£658
£658 £649.98
Buy
$689.99 USD
$689.99 USD $679.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/19/2025 at 12:32 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles