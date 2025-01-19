AMD's new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RTX 4080 gaming benchmarks leaked

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT, based on RDNA 4, shows promising benchmarks, often matching or surpassing NVIDIA's RTX 4080 in various games. It uses slightly less power than the RTX 4080 and excels in ray tracing compared to RDNA 3. The RX 9070 non-XT offers competitive performance against the RTX 4070 Ti. AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT, based on RDNA 4, shows promising benchmarks, often matching or surpassing NVIDIA's RTX 4080 in various games. It uses slightly less power than the RTX 4080 and excels in ray tracing compared to RDNA 3. The RX 9070 non-XT offers competitive performance against the RTX 4070 Ti.

AMD's upcoming flagship RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has some juicy leaked benchmarks, teasing gaming performance against NVIDIA's now previous-gen GeForce RTX 4080.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're greeted with benchmarks for Navi 48 XTX (64 CUs) and Navi 48 XT (56CUs) against the RTX 5080 in multiple benchmarks including Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Forza Horizon 6, Hitman, F1 23, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Borderlands 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cyberpunk 2077.

In all of these gaming benchmarks, AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card either beats the GeForce RTX 4080, or equals it, or loses by just a few FPS... some great results out of RDNA 4, if AMD can price the RX 9070 XT competitively enough against NVIDIA. Also remember that AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT uses just over 300W of power, while the RTX 4080 has a slightly higher TDP of 320W.

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070 non-XT is also offering similar levels of rasterization performance to the RTX 4070 Ti, which is not bad at all for a 220W card... and could cost just $499.

5

There's also a look at the flagship RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card being benched against the RX 9070 XT, and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture, as well the RX 7900 XT.

The benchmarks include Black Myth: Wukong (RT on High, 1080p upscale to 4K), Hitman 3 (High settings), F1 23 (High settings), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra settings), and finally, Cyberpunk 2077 (RT + Ultra settings). You can see that the new RX 9070 XT either falls just short of the RX 7900 XTX, equals it, or just beats it (we're talking about 1FPS more).

5

Not great, not bad... but RDNA 4 is all about optimization and tweaks under hood, with MLID leaking out with ray tracing (RT) benchmarks of the new RDNA 4 GPU and that is far more surprising. With RT enabled, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT smokes the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, and the RX 7900 non-XT almost doubles the performance of the RX 7800 XT, too.